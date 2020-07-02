All apartments in Asbury Park
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

512 1st Avenue

512 First Avenue · (732) 897-9200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

512 First Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Asbury Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 (B) · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely beautiful, spacious condo ideally located just a short walk to Cookman Ave shops and restaurants and 4 blocks to the beach, boardwalk. Premium amenities include modern kitchen with stainless appliances, granite, lots of counter space. Hardwood flooring throughout, gas fireplace, 3 balconies and in unit full size washer and dryer. The bedrooms are each en-suite with an additional half bath on the main level. Custom window treatments, built in cabinetry, intercom. Freshly painted and truly move-in condition. No pets or smokers and excellent credit apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 1st Avenue have any available units?
512 1st Avenue has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 512 1st Avenue have?
Some of 512 1st Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 1st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
512 1st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 1st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 512 1st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Asbury Park.
Does 512 1st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 512 1st Avenue offers parking.
Does 512 1st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 512 1st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 1st Avenue have a pool?
No, 512 1st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 512 1st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 512 1st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 512 1st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 1st Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 512 1st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 1st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
