512 1st Avenue

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Absolutely beautiful, spacious condo ideally located just a short walk to Cookman Ave shops and restaurants and 4 blocks to the beach, boardwalk. Premium amenities include modern kitchen with stainless appliances, granite, lots of counter space. Hardwood flooring throughout, gas fireplace, 3 balconies and in unit full size washer and dryer. The bedrooms are each en-suite with an additional half bath on the main level. Custom window treatments, built in cabinetry, intercom. Freshly painted and truly move-in condition. No pets or smokers and excellent credit apply.