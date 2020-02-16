511 Asbury Avenue

Amenities

Luxury Summer Rental just blocks from the beach, in the heart of desirable and popular Asbury Park. The home offers everything one might need for the perfect summer vacation, location, amenities, and a gorgeous fully renovated 3 story home with 5 bedroom, and 3.5 bath. This home features a fabulous game room with pool table, a bar in the living area, and eat-in-kitchen perfect for socializing, and an outdoor shower! Just four blocks to the beach, four blocks to downtown, and close to public transportation! June $20,000 July/August $25,000 June $5200 a week, July/August $6400 a week