Asbury Park, NJ
511 Asbury Avenue
Last updated February 16 2020 at 3:35 AM

511 Asbury Avenue

511 Asbury Avenue · (732) 614-3406
511 Asbury Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath

patio / balcony
recently renovated
game room
parking
pool table
Luxury Summer Rental just blocks from the beach, in the heart of desirable and popular Asbury Park. The home offers everything one might need for the perfect summer vacation, location, amenities, and a gorgeous fully renovated 3 story home with 5 bedroom, and 3.5 bath. This home features a fabulous game room with pool table, a bar in the living area, and eat-in-kitchen perfect for socializing, and an outdoor shower! Just four blocks to the beach, four blocks to downtown, and close to public transportation! June $20,000 July/August $25,000 June $5200 a week, July/August $6400 a week

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Does 511 Asbury Avenue have any available units?
511 Asbury Avenue has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 511 Asbury Avenue have?
Some of 511 Asbury Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 Asbury Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
511 Asbury Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Asbury Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 511 Asbury Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Asbury Park.
Does 511 Asbury Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 511 Asbury Avenue does offer parking.
Does 511 Asbury Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 Asbury Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Asbury Avenue have a pool?
No, 511 Asbury Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 511 Asbury Avenue have accessible units?
No, 511 Asbury Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Asbury Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 Asbury Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 511 Asbury Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 Asbury Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
