Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome to The Ludlow. This 6 unit apartment building is just blocks to the Asbury Park boardwalk and beaches. Apartment 1B is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo available for immediate occupancy, just in time to enjoy the beautiful summer season. With a full basement, washer/dryer, hardwood floors, central air and updated kitchen and bath this condo has everything! Schedule a showing today!