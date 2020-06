Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Winter Rental available Sep 13. Walk to the beach!! Fully furnished and renovated condo located on Deal Lake. Enjoy views of the lake and ocean. Pull-out couch in the living room, all necessary supplies are provided in your kitchen with granite counter tops and S/S appliances. Laundry in basement. Pets may be considered. No smoking. Security Deposit. Owner will consider an annual lease for $1800 per month.