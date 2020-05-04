1255 Washington Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath first floor apartment with a significant amount of natural light. Property is situated just a few blocks to downtown Asbury Park. The unit was freshly painted, has lots of windows, a large living room, an updated kitchen with newer flooring, brand new stainless steel appliances which comes with a full sized refrigerator, microwave, & gas range. Additionally, you will get a brand new washer/dryer. Apartment includes shared use of the home's covered front porch, spacious back yard. Under 2 miles to Asbury Park Boardwalk.