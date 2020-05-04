All apartments in Asbury Park
Asbury Park, NJ
1255 Washington Avenue
1255 Washington Avenue

1255 Washington Avenue · (732) 807-6900
Location

1255 Washington Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Asbury Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath first floor apartment with a significant amount of natural light. Property is situated just a few blocks to downtown Asbury Park. The unit was freshly painted, has lots of windows, a large living room, an updated kitchen with newer flooring, brand new stainless steel appliances which comes with a full sized refrigerator, microwave, & gas range. Additionally, you will get a brand new washer/dryer. Apartment includes shared use of the home's covered front porch, spacious back yard. Under 2 miles to Asbury Park Boardwalk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 Washington Avenue have any available units?
1255 Washington Avenue has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1255 Washington Avenue have?
Some of 1255 Washington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1255 Washington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1255 Washington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Asbury Park.
Does 1255 Washington Avenue offer parking?
No, 1255 Washington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1255 Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1255 Washington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 1255 Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1255 Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1255 Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1255 Washington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1255 Washington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1255 Washington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
