4 Tristan Drive

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Stunning Luxury Lake House - Property Id: 125966
*** INQUIRE VIA TEXT MESSAGE ONLY 6OThree-53For-EighteeToo9O ***
*GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED, NON-NEGOTIABLE*
Email ALL info below for exact availability and quote. Seasonal pricing available as well.
* RESPOND WITH:
-number of people
-occupations
-dates needed
-credit status
-pets and breed
*DO NOT RESPOND IF :
-bad credit or any criminal history
-pit bull or mixed pit breed or any pet on no insurance list, or generally have a bunch of animals
-if not financially stable
-if not clean, responsible & organized
-if ever been evicted
we have a limit on the number of people in one place and very strict tenant screening
-This amazing home is ideally located in a beautiful private year round Baxter Lake waterfront community in Farmington/Rochester line off exit 13 Spaulding Turnpike.
-rights to (3) private beaches, boat ramp and floats
- pick your own fruit down the st @ Butternut Farm
Video Tour:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/19xvr7T7e1a5XuirdDP0iBOdD3A2U1ZAe/view?usp=drivesdk
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125966
Property Id 125966
(RLNE5871146)