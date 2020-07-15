4 Tristan Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Stunning Luxury Lake House - Property Id: 125966



*** INQUIRE VIA TEXT MESSAGE ONLY 6OThree-53For-EighteeToo9O ***



*GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED, NON-NEGOTIABLE*



Email ALL info below for exact availability and quote. Seasonal pricing available as well.



* RESPOND WITH:

-number of people

-occupations

-dates needed

-credit status

-pets and breed



*DO NOT RESPOND IF :

-bad credit or any criminal history

-pit bull or mixed pit breed or any pet on no insurance list, or generally have a bunch of animals

-if not financially stable

-if not clean, responsible & organized

-if ever been evicted

we have a limit on the number of people in one place and very strict tenant screening



-This amazing home is ideally located in a beautiful private year round Baxter Lake waterfront community in Farmington/Rochester line off exit 13 Spaulding Turnpike.

-rights to (3) private beaches, boat ramp and floats

- pick your own fruit down the st @ Butternut Farm



Video Tour:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/19xvr7T7e1a5XuirdDP0iBOdD3A2U1ZAe/view?usp=drivesdk

