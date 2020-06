Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Fresh update on this beautiful apartment in the heart of Somersworth.

This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment consists of the 1st and 2nd floors of this charming 1900's home. Bright and sunny, new paint, refinished floors, private entrance, parking, laundry on premise.



Includes water, snow removal, yard maintenance, pet negotiable upon owner approval and additional fee. One year lease required. All applicants subject to credit and background checks.