108 Main Street

Spacious 2 bedroom, 2nd floor apartment with open floor plan, wood floors, washer & dryer, includes 2 tandem parking spaces, in the heart of Downtown Newmarket. Available for occupancy July 1, 2020. Credit checks & references required for each adult applicant, 48 hour noticed required. NON Smoking and NO PETS. Monthly rent is $1,600 per month, plus utilities (Electric & Propane). Showing times limited to Monday through Friday between (9:30am and 5:00pm. Tenant in residence to end of June.