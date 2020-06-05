All apartments in Newmarket
108 Main Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:21 PM

108 Main Street

108 Main Street · (603) 610-8950
Location

108 Main Street, Newmarket, NH 03857

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apt. A · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2nd floor apartment with open floor plan, wood floors, washer & dryer, includes 2 tandem parking spaces, in the heart of Downtown Newmarket. Available for occupancy July 1, 2020. Credit checks & references required for each adult applicant, 48 hour noticed required. NON Smoking and NO PETS. Monthly rent is $1,600 per month, plus utilities (Electric & Propane). Showing times limited to Monday through Friday between (9:30am and 5:00pm. Tenant in residence to end of June.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Main Street have any available units?
108 Main Street has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 108 Main Street have?
Some of 108 Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
108 Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 108 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newmarket.
Does 108 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 108 Main Street does offer parking.
Does 108 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Main Street have a pool?
No, 108 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 108 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 108 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
