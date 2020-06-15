All apartments in Durham
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

14 Garden Lane

14 Garden Lane · (603) 617-4180
Location

14 Garden Lane, Durham, NH 03824

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14 Garden Lane · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1973 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
extra storage
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Spacious Home Available in the Oyster River School District - This 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home is located in the UNH Faculty neighborhood in Durham, NH. It also has an 8'X9' room which can be used as a home office. Large fully applianced kitchen includes a dining area plus there is a formal dining room. Large 13'X22' living room has a gas fireplace and family room. 13'X13' master bedroom has it's own private bath with shower. It has 2 outside storage sheds and large outside patio area. Nicely landscaped, tenant is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities; propane heat, electricity, water & sewer, cable/internet.

(RLNE5839997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Garden Lane have any available units?
14 Garden Lane has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 Garden Lane have?
Some of 14 Garden Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Garden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14 Garden Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Garden Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 Garden Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14 Garden Lane offer parking?
No, 14 Garden Lane does not offer parking.
Does 14 Garden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Garden Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Garden Lane have a pool?
No, 14 Garden Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14 Garden Lane have accessible units?
No, 14 Garden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Garden Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Garden Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Garden Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14 Garden Lane has units with air conditioning.
