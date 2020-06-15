14 Garden Lane

Amenities

Spacious Home Available in the Oyster River School District - This 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home is located in the UNH Faculty neighborhood in Durham, NH. It also has an 8'X9' room which can be used as a home office. Large fully applianced kitchen includes a dining area plus there is a formal dining room. Large 13'X22' living room has a gas fireplace and family room. 13'X13' master bedroom has it's own private bath with shower. It has 2 outside storage sheds and large outside patio area. Nicely landscaped, tenant is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities; propane heat, electricity, water & sewer, cable/internet.



