23 Apartments for rent in Durham, NH

Moving to Durham

Though Durham isn't teeny tiny, it's not the big city either. That means you can still enjoy a bit of a small-town feel, depending on where you choose to live and how much you like to get out of the house. There's also plenty of beautiful scenery here, so if you don't like chatting with the neighbors, at least you can enjoy the nearby mountains and seacoast, as well as enough foliage and natural resources to make a park ranger happy.

This town runs at a much slower pace than, say, the Big Apple, but don't expect landlords to be slow on the uptake. Show up on time to see rentals and make sure you have references and proof of income in hand. If you seem shady, expect to get the boot here just as easily as in a faster-paced neck of the woods. If you charged one too many flat screen TVs in your day, and you couldn't quite pay for them, you may have a harder time securing a home for rent. Never fear, though. All you need is a co-signer to come to the rescue.

Moving with man's best friend or Queen Kitty? You'll likely find many houses for rent and even some apartments willing to house your beloved critter. However, many landlords will charge a pet deposit.