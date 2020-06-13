23 Apartments for rent in Durham, NH📍
If you're envisioning a place where everyone will know your name, you're a little off base. This town, located in Strafford County, spans 24.8 square miles. You could get lost here if that's what you want. Durham is located right near Oyster River, which is how it got the former name of Oyster River Plantation. But don't get the idea that the town is all about seafood. It has libraries, parks, entertainment, shopping and traffic just like anyplace else.
Though Durham isn't teeny tiny, it's not the big city either. That means you can still enjoy a bit of a small-town feel, depending on where you choose to live and how much you like to get out of the house. There's also plenty of beautiful scenery here, so if you don't like chatting with the neighbors, at least you can enjoy the nearby mountains and seacoast, as well as enough foliage and natural resources to make a park ranger happy.
This town runs at a much slower pace than, say, the Big Apple, but don't expect landlords to be slow on the uptake. Show up on time to see rentals and make sure you have references and proof of income in hand. If you seem shady, expect to get the boot here just as easily as in a faster-paced neck of the woods. If you charged one too many flat screen TVs in your day, and you couldn't quite pay for them, you may have a harder time securing a home for rent. Never fear, though. All you need is a co-signer to come to the rescue.
Moving with man's best friend or Queen Kitty? You'll likely find many houses for rent and even some apartments willing to house your beloved critter. However, many landlords will charge a pet deposit.
Neighborhoods in Durham tend to be active and filled with things to do for people of just about every taste. However, they're not big on strip malls. If you want to indulge your shop-till-you-drop habit, get used to patronizing more mom-and-pop stores. Here are a few neighborhoods to consider:
Newmarket Rd / Durham Point Rd: This is the location to choose if you like a more country, coastal setting. Rents are about average, so you can have a place to live and food in your belly. You'll find a bunch of homes, rental apartments, and townhouses for rent here.
Town Center: Rents tend to be even cheaper here than in the Newmarket Rd / Durham Point Rd area. In fact, almost anyplace else in New Hampshire will be more expensive than this neighborhood. There are houses to rent here, but apartment rentals are king of the hill.
Dover Rd / Old Landing Rd: This area is the epitome of suburbia. Rents tend to be a little below average, and most properties were built between 1970 and 1999.
The people of Durham get their jollies from a wide range of sports and outdoor activities. There's hiking, biking, swimming and tennis, and the Rockingham Country Club provides ample opportunity to improve your golf game. You'll also want to check out the beach at Wallis Sands and skiing in the White Mountains.
If you're more the dinner and a movie type, you'll find a wealth of dining venues here, with Three Chimneys Inn getting high marks from locals and visitors alike. The latest flicks are available to anyone with movie ticket money, and concerts, shows and gallery exhibits abound. Seacoast Repertory is a popular choice for those who can't get enough of theater.