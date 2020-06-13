Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:26 PM

23 Apartments for rent in Durham, NH

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14 Garden Lane
14 Garden Lane, Durham, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1973 sqft
14 Garden Lane Available 06/15/20 Spacious Home Available in the Oyster River School District - This 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home is located in the UNH Faculty neighborhood in Durham, NH.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
23 Edgewood Road
23 Edgewood Rd, Durham, NH
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1660 sqft
4 bedroom duplex, one of the bedroom can accommodate 2, 3 levels, full bath and 1/2 bath, laundry room, just 2 blocks to UNH and in town amenities. Off street parking for 3 cars, private 99" x 148" deck of the living room.
Results within 5 miles of Durham

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1 Monroe Street
1 Monroe Street, Dover, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1462 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom updated New Englander conveniently located on a dead end street.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
2 Elm Street
2 Elm Street, Newmarket, NH
Studio
$875
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Available from July 1st 2020. One Bedroom Studio Apartment on Second floor. Very nice unit, wood floors, good condition, and in the center of Newmarket.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
108 Main Street
108 Main Street, Newmarket, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2nd floor apartment with open floor plan, wood floors, washer & dryer, includes 2 tandem parking spaces, in the heart of Downtown Newmarket. Available for occupancy July 1, 2020.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
19 East Street
19 East St, Dover, NH
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1200 sqft
Charming and spacious updated four bedroom, one full bath duplex on quiet side street in Dover.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
46 Atkinson Street
46 Atkinson St, Dover, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1294 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom rental available close to the heart of Downtown Dover! Townhouse style duplex within walking distance to town. Sun porch, small yard, 3 bedrooms with 1.5 baths, wood floors and eat in kitchen. No pets, no smoking.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
13 Back River Road
13 15 Back River Rd, Dover, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
Highland Terrace Condominiums. Open concept living with carpet & tile floors, breakfast bar, ample closets, a/c unit & sliders to back yard. Includes heat, water & sewer, plowing, dumpster/trash & lawn care.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
125 Main Street #64
125 Main Street, Newmarket, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1400 sqft
DOWNTOWN Newmarket High End Condo- ON THE RIVER. Laundry & parking included. - Spacious 3rd-floor condo with 15 ft high ceilings, modern appliances, laundry in the unit, and tons of natural light.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
2 Silver Street
2 Silver Street, Dover, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1000 sqft
Limited time special ONE MONTH FREE! Enjoy a taste of history in this beautiful building located in Historic Downtown Dover - "The Corner" - Renamed to it's original pre-Revolutionary War name.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
185 Lita Lane
185 Great Bay Woods, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
728 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath garden style condo on corner of ground floor. Appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove,microwave and AC wall unit. Water and sewer included in rent. Laundry available on same floor as condo.
Results within 10 miles of Durham

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
12 Pleasant St
12 Pleasant Street, Somersworth, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
12 Pleasant St - 12 Pleasant Available 06/30/20 Spacious, Well Kept, Recently Renovated 3 Bedroom Apt - This three bedroom apartment was recently renovated within the year and has an open concept, spacious floor plan.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
18 Jewett Ave
18 Jewett Avenue, York County, ME
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1350 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath- Great Location! - Property Id: 131636 Don't miss out on this great opportunity to rent this spacious 3 Bedroom duplex Rental in South Berwick, ME! Washer and Dryer in Unit, shared back yard, off street

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
671 Main Street B
671 Main St, South Eliot, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1100 sqft
Unit B Available 07/01/20 Wicked Nice Townhouse - Property Id: 64793 High quality well maintained property, tile and hardwood floors. 2 bedroom / 1.5 bath. Located just 200 ft off Route 103 on private paved driveway in South Eliot.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13 Staysail Way
13 Staysail Way, Portsmouth, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,775
13 Staysail Way Available 07/01/20 One Bedroom Condo in Portsmouth - Schedule a showing for this one bedroom condo just off Rt 95 in Portsmouth. Enjoy your own deck and one car garage, as well as nearby tennis courts.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
101 Indigo Hill Road
101 Indigo Hill Road, Somersworth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3275 sqft
101 Indigo Hill Rd is a 4 Unit apartment building which has been fully renovated, and soon to be certified as Lead Safe. Each apartment is unique and full of charm.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
47 Magnolia Lane
47 Magnolia Ln, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1036 sqft
Rare rental in Greenland, NH. Awesome location close to I-95, Route 101, Portsmouth and the Seacoast Beaches. Do you want a place to call home? You just found it! This very clean 2 bedroom, 1.

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
14 Mount Vernon Street - 16
14 Mount Vernon Street, Somersworth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fresh update on this beautiful apartment in the heart of Somersworth. This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment consists of the 1st and 2nd floors of this charming 1900's home.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
18 Broad Street
18 Broad Street, Somersworth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1344 sqft
Renovated townhouse style duplex - Large kitchen with lots of cupboard space and hardwood floors. Separate dining and living room with built ins and hardwood floors. Two large bedrooms on the second floor and huge third level office/craft room.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
488 Portsmouth Avenue
488 Portsmouth Avenue, Rockingham County, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,395
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated Apartment. New carpets, Updated Bath, Freshly painted. Second floor One Bedroom Apartment, Off street parking, Small Deck, Wide hallway for easy moving. Additional storage space and On-site laundry hook-ups.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
219 Concord Way
219 Concord Way, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
800 sqft
Atlantic Heights Development off Market Street - Walk to waterfront and Downtown Portsmouth. Lovely Townhouse Condo with 2 bedrooms New Carpet. Fenced back yard. Pets considered. Close to Marina and Coast Bus stop.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
50 Brookside Drive
50 Brookside Drive, Exeter, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
926 sqft
DON'T MISS THIS ONE!! Ready for immediate occupancy! This first floor condo offers New stack-able washer and dryer,dishwasher and gas stove, New paint throughout. It also has a master bedroom en suite and a good size second bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
48 Pine Hill Road
48 Pine Hill Road, Berwick, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,050
908 sqft
Second floor one bedroom apartment with office on lovely country road. Nice eat in kitchen with wood floors, lots of cabinet space and dishwasher. Bathroom has new vanity, mirror and tub. Bright sunny living room with wood floors.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
659 DENNETT Street
659 Dennett Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2279 sqft
Are you looking for a unique, upscale rental in Portsmouth? Having a hard time finding something with enough space and 2-car parking? This +2500sqft, 2Bed/2Bath unit features an open concept floor plan with a separate Office/3rd Bedroom and a
City GuideDurham
Durham, New Hampshire, has been home to some of the greats. Daniel C. Stillson, inventor of the pipe wrench, and Joyce Maynard, author, called this town home.

If you're envisioning a place where everyone will know your name, you're a little off base. This town, located in Strafford County, spans 24.8 square miles. You could get lost here if that's what you want. Durham is located right near Oyster River, which is how it got the former name of Oyster River Plantation. But don't get the idea that the town is all about seafood. It has libraries, parks, entertainment, shopping and traffic just like anyplace else.

Moving to Durham

Though Durham isn't teeny tiny, it's not the big city either. That means you can still enjoy a bit of a small-town feel, depending on where you choose to live and how much you like to get out of the house. There's also plenty of beautiful scenery here, so if you don't like chatting with the neighbors, at least you can enjoy the nearby mountains and seacoast, as well as enough foliage and natural resources to make a park ranger happy.

This town runs at a much slower pace than, say, the Big Apple, but don't expect landlords to be slow on the uptake. Show up on time to see rentals and make sure you have references and proof of income in hand. If you seem shady, expect to get the boot here just as easily as in a faster-paced neck of the woods. If you charged one too many flat screen TVs in your day, and you couldn't quite pay for them, you may have a harder time securing a home for rent. Never fear, though. All you need is a co-signer to come to the rescue.

Moving with man's best friend or Queen Kitty? You'll likely find many houses for rent and even some apartments willing to house your beloved critter. However, many landlords will charge a pet deposit.

Neighborhoods

Neighborhoods in Durham tend to be active and filled with things to do for people of just about every taste. However, they're not big on strip malls. If you want to indulge your shop-till-you-drop habit, get used to patronizing more mom-and-pop stores. Here are a few neighborhoods to consider:

Newmarket Rd / Durham Point Rd: This is the location to choose if you like a more country, coastal setting. Rents are about average, so you can have a place to live and food in your belly. You'll find a bunch of homes, rental apartments, and townhouses for rent here.

Town Center: Rents tend to be even cheaper here than in the Newmarket Rd / Durham Point Rd area. In fact, almost anyplace else in New Hampshire will be more expensive than this neighborhood. There are houses to rent here, but apartment rentals are king of the hill.

Dover Rd / Old Landing Rd: This area is the epitome of suburbia. Rents tend to be a little below average, and most properties were built between 1970 and 1999.

Do Things in Durham

The people of Durham get their jollies from a wide range of sports and outdoor activities. There's hiking, biking, swimming and tennis, and the Rockingham Country Club provides ample opportunity to improve your golf game. You'll also want to check out the beach at Wallis Sands and skiing in the White Mountains.

If you're more the dinner and a movie type, you'll find a wealth of dining venues here, with Three Chimneys Inn getting high marks from locals and visitors alike. The latest flicks are available to anyone with movie ticket money, and concerts, shows and gallery exhibits abound. Seacoast Repertory is a popular choice for those who can't get enough of theater.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Durham?
The average rent price for Durham rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,680.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Durham?
Some of the colleges located in the Durham area include North Shore Community College, Northern Essex Community College, Salem State University, Tufts University, and Rivier University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Durham?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Durham from include Lowell, Somerville, Manchester, Malden, and Medford.

