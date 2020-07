Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

NEXT SHOWINGS July 24 4:30P M to 6:30 PM. Centrality located in Downtown Derry on a nice quiet side street of well maintained homes. Second floor unit in a well maintained two family property. Historically tenants have started with a one year lease and stayed for many more. Within a 2 mile radius you have 3 grocery Stores, 2 gas stations, a full service hospital and all the downtown restaurants and local merchants. Lighted off street parking. This is a NO SMOKING, NO PETS property. In consideration of existing tenant and COVID-19 showings are limited to one time block per week. Masks and gloves required/provided.