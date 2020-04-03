All apartments in Carroll County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:44 PM

7 Oak Landing Road

7 Oak Landing Road · (603) 569-3128
Location

7 Oak Landing Road, Carroll County, NH 03254

Price and availability

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

7 Bed · 6 Bath · 5020 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL - $6,000 - $12,000 PER WEEK - Custom Waterfront Estate positioned on 132 feet of Lake Winnipesaukee shore front, 3 slip u-shaped dock with sun deck, 2 moorings, and sandy beach. Beautifully landscaped grounds, brick patio & two decks, southern exposure making for amazing views. Tastefully decorated throughout, open eat in kitchen, leading to sun room and deck, fully equipped from the granite counter tops to the wine cooler. Living room includes vaulted ceilings with floor to ceiling expansive windows offering the best views of the lake, gas fireplace, and an additional TV room. First floor master bedroom with king size bed, private deck and spacious master bath. As you reach the second level there is a perfect spot to sit and enjoy the expansive windows from the top. Two bedrooms side by side, with a full bath in between, and fourth bedroom with queen size bed. Large bedroom with queen sized bed, couch, with bunk room including 2 twins asks as a perfect family suite, shared bath with the last bedroom. Spacious third level with kitchenette, full size bath with walk in closet and additional sleeping room with a full & 4 twins. Located near Trexler's Marina & popular Braun Bay, explore all that the Lakes Region has to offer! CHODO. State of New Hampshire Rooms & Meals Tax Operator's License #024832

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Oak Landing Road have any available units?
7 Oak Landing Road has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Oak Landing Road have?
Some of 7 Oak Landing Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Oak Landing Road currently offering any rent specials?
7 Oak Landing Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Oak Landing Road pet-friendly?
No, 7 Oak Landing Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carroll County.
Does 7 Oak Landing Road offer parking?
Yes, 7 Oak Landing Road offers parking.
Does 7 Oak Landing Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Oak Landing Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Oak Landing Road have a pool?
No, 7 Oak Landing Road does not have a pool.
Does 7 Oak Landing Road have accessible units?
No, 7 Oak Landing Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Oak Landing Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Oak Landing Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Oak Landing Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Oak Landing Road does not have units with air conditioning.
