7 Oak Landing Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL - $6,000 - $12,000 PER WEEK - Custom Waterfront Estate positioned on 132 feet of Lake Winnipesaukee shore front, 3 slip u-shaped dock with sun deck, 2 moorings, and sandy beach. Beautifully landscaped grounds, brick patio & two decks, southern exposure making for amazing views. Tastefully decorated throughout, open eat in kitchen, leading to sun room and deck, fully equipped from the granite counter tops to the wine cooler. Living room includes vaulted ceilings with floor to ceiling expansive windows offering the best views of the lake, gas fireplace, and an additional TV room. First floor master bedroom with king size bed, private deck and spacious master bath. As you reach the second level there is a perfect spot to sit and enjoy the expansive windows from the top. Two bedrooms side by side, with a full bath in between, and fourth bedroom with queen size bed. Large bedroom with queen sized bed, couch, with bunk room including 2 twins asks as a perfect family suite, shared bath with the last bedroom. Spacious third level with kitchenette, full size bath with walk in closet and additional sleeping room with a full & 4 twins. Located near Trexler's Marina & popular Braun Bay, explore all that the Lakes Region has to offer! CHODO. State of New Hampshire Rooms & Meals Tax Operator's License #024832