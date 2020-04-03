67 Leeward Shores Road

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

WEEKLY RENTAL - Available off season & high season $2,500 - $3,500 PER WEEK Welcome to the Sandy Beach Cottage! You will be blown away by this amazing beach, spacious, sandy protected by a slight cove in the shoreline, gradual incline perfect for swimming and access in and out of the water. Enjoy 150FT of Lake Winnipesaukee shoreline, there is a 40FT dock, wide open views of the lake and mountains. Just 20 ft to the waters edge, open level yard with picnic table and hammock leading to the waterfront platform with a gas grill. This home is located in Moultonborough on the back bay of Long Island which provides sheltered and calm waters with easy access to Trexlers Marina and main attractions on the lake. All one level living, open concept living room with expansive lake front windows, dining table overlooking the water, and galley kitchen with breakfast bar. There is a lake view from EVERY ROOM! The left wing of the home has a master bedroom has a queen with an attached full bath, an additional room off the hallway with a twin trundle bed. The right wing includes a full bathroom, one bedroom with a queen and one bedroom with two twin trundles. This property can sleep 10 in total. There is also a screened breezeway off the kitchen and washer/dryer. This property will just keep getting better as the home owners have plans to make many renovations. State of New Hampshire Rooms & Meals Tax Operator's License #024832