Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:44 PM

67 Leeward Shores Road

67 Leaward Shores Road · (603) 569-3128
Location

67 Leaward Shores Road, Carroll County, NH 03254

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1495 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
WEEKLY RENTAL - Available off season & high season $2,500 - $3,500 PER WEEK Welcome to the Sandy Beach Cottage! You will be blown away by this amazing beach, spacious, sandy protected by a slight cove in the shoreline, gradual incline perfect for swimming and access in and out of the water. Enjoy 150FT of Lake Winnipesaukee shoreline, there is a 40FT dock, wide open views of the lake and mountains. Just 20 ft to the waters edge, open level yard with picnic table and hammock leading to the waterfront platform with a gas grill. This home is located in Moultonborough on the back bay of Long Island which provides sheltered and calm waters with easy access to Trexlers Marina and main attractions on the lake. All one level living, open concept living room with expansive lake front windows, dining table overlooking the water, and galley kitchen with breakfast bar. There is a lake view from EVERY ROOM! The left wing of the home has a master bedroom has a queen with an attached full bath, an additional room off the hallway with a twin trundle bed. The right wing includes a full bathroom, one bedroom with a queen and one bedroom with two twin trundles. This property can sleep 10 in total. There is also a screened breezeway off the kitchen and washer/dryer. This property will just keep getting better as the home owners have plans to make many renovations. State of New Hampshire Rooms & Meals Tax Operator's License #024832

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Leeward Shores Road have any available units?
67 Leeward Shores Road has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 67 Leeward Shores Road have?
Some of 67 Leeward Shores Road's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Leeward Shores Road currently offering any rent specials?
67 Leeward Shores Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Leeward Shores Road pet-friendly?
No, 67 Leeward Shores Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carroll County.
Does 67 Leeward Shores Road offer parking?
Yes, 67 Leeward Shores Road offers parking.
Does 67 Leeward Shores Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 67 Leeward Shores Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Leeward Shores Road have a pool?
No, 67 Leeward Shores Road does not have a pool.
Does 67 Leeward Shores Road have accessible units?
No, 67 Leeward Shores Road does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Leeward Shores Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 67 Leeward Shores Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 67 Leeward Shores Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 67 Leeward Shores Road does not have units with air conditioning.
