105 Red Hill Road

WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL - $1,650 PER WEEK - 180 ft of waterfront on Lake Kanasatka, private sandy beach, and 26ft dock! This quaint home boasts 2 bedroom, 2 full baths, living room w/ lake views, dining area, three season porch, fully equipped kitchen, laundry room, and 1 garage bay. Master bedroom includes a king size bed and attached bath. The second bedroom includes two twins. It sleeps 4 but could accommodate 5,, there is a large sized room in the entry way which includes a couch and the ability to shut this room off. Enjoy the peaceful & private wooded location with being just minutes from local stores & convenience. This truly is the best spot on Lake Kanasatka. CHRAM State of New Hampshire Rooms & Meals Tax Operator's License #024832