Carroll County, NH
105 Red Hill Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:44 PM

105 Red Hill Road

105 Red Hill Road · (603) 569-3128
Location

105 Red Hill Road, Carroll County, NH 03254

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1584 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL - $1,650 PER WEEK - 180 ft of waterfront on Lake Kanasatka, private sandy beach, and 26ft dock! This quaint home boasts 2 bedroom, 2 full baths, living room w/ lake views, dining area, three season porch, fully equipped kitchen, laundry room, and 1 garage bay. Master bedroom includes a king size bed and attached bath. The second bedroom includes two twins. It sleeps 4 but could accommodate 5,, there is a large sized room in the entry way which includes a couch and the ability to shut this room off. Enjoy the peaceful & private wooded location with being just minutes from local stores & convenience. This truly is the best spot on Lake Kanasatka. CHRAM State of New Hampshire Rooms & Meals Tax Operator's License #024832

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

