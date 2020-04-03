6 Wagon Wheel Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool fire pit fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit pool

WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL - $2,150 PER WEEK - Vacation on Meredith Bay Lake Winnipesaukee, 90FT of water frontage, sandy beach, dock, swim raft. With western exposure this property offers sunset views, lake & mountain views, views of the town of Meredith and prime seats to spectate the Fourth of July fireworks. About 1 mile from the town of Meredith get there quickly by land or lake - enjoy the town docks, restaurants, shopping, & more. Also makes for a convenient trip to surrounding Lakes Region attractions. Plenty of room to play, stone stairs down to the sandy beach, sandy gradual incline great for swimming. Dock is NOT available to dock a boat but a great place to sun bath, relax & swim. Renters may have a possibility to moor a boat, please inquire for details. This camp includes a galley kitchen, dining area, open concept living area open ceilings, fireplace & pictures windows looking out to the lake. The main house includes 2 bedrooms, a bunk room with 4 twins/2 bunks, two full size futons in the living room for additional sleeping, and one 3/4 bathroom (shower). Overflow guest house behind main camp is a studio style, 1 full bed. 2 twins, and a new 3/4 bathroom (shower). In total this property sleeps 12, pet friendly, kayaks provided for tenant use, and fire pit included. CHDON State of New Hampshire Rooms & Meals Tax Operator's License #024832