Belknap County, NH
6 Wagon Wheel Trail
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:44 PM

6 Wagon Wheel Trail

6 Wagon Wheel Trail · (603) 569-3128
Location

6 Wagon Wheel Trail, Belknap County, NH 03253

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 808 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
fire pit
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
pool
WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL - $2,150 PER WEEK - Vacation on Meredith Bay Lake Winnipesaukee, 90FT of water frontage, sandy beach, dock, swim raft. With western exposure this property offers sunset views, lake & mountain views, views of the town of Meredith and prime seats to spectate the Fourth of July fireworks. About 1 mile from the town of Meredith get there quickly by land or lake - enjoy the town docks, restaurants, shopping, & more. Also makes for a convenient trip to surrounding Lakes Region attractions. Plenty of room to play, stone stairs down to the sandy beach, sandy gradual incline great for swimming. Dock is NOT available to dock a boat but a great place to sun bath, relax & swim. Renters may have a possibility to moor a boat, please inquire for details. This camp includes a galley kitchen, dining area, open concept living area open ceilings, fireplace & pictures windows looking out to the lake. The main house includes 2 bedrooms, a bunk room with 4 twins/2 bunks, two full size futons in the living room for additional sleeping, and one 3/4 bathroom (shower). Overflow guest house behind main camp is a studio style, 1 full bed. 2 twins, and a new 3/4 bathroom (shower). In total this property sleeps 12, pet friendly, kayaks provided for tenant use, and fire pit included. CHDON State of New Hampshire Rooms & Meals Tax Operator's License #024832

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Wagon Wheel Trail have any available units?
6 Wagon Wheel Trail has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6 Wagon Wheel Trail have?
Some of 6 Wagon Wheel Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Wagon Wheel Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6 Wagon Wheel Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Wagon Wheel Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Wagon Wheel Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6 Wagon Wheel Trail offer parking?
No, 6 Wagon Wheel Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6 Wagon Wheel Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Wagon Wheel Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Wagon Wheel Trail have a pool?
Yes, 6 Wagon Wheel Trail has a pool.
Does 6 Wagon Wheel Trail have accessible units?
No, 6 Wagon Wheel Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Wagon Wheel Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Wagon Wheel Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Wagon Wheel Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Wagon Wheel Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
