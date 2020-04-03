All apartments in Belknap County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:44 PM

29 Leopards Leap Road

29 Leopards Leap · (603) 569-3128
Location

29 Leopards Leap, Belknap County, NH 03254

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,950

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2026 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL - $3,200 - $4,950 PER WEEK - This unique contemporary home is situated on 100 ft of Lake Winnipesaukee at the southern tip of Black Cat Island, a bridged island offering the feeling of seclusion yet ease of accessing attractions on the lake and in town. Spacious wraparound deck on the water side of the home, enjoy breathtaking views with southern exposure and mountains off in the distance, lower level screened in porch, a large sandy perch beach is just a stones throw away, swim raft, and 40FT dock. *Can accommodate a 20FT boat MAX. The first level includes a sitting room vaulted ceilings and stone fireplace open to a dining area with two sets of sliding glass doors to the deck. Fully equipped kitchen with granite counter tops, second living area with another stone fireplace flat screen TV, washer & dryer, 3/4 bathroom and one bedroom. The second level includes the master suite with full bath attached, two more bedrooms and a full bath off the hallway. State of New Hampshire Rooms & Meals Tax Operator's License #024832

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Leopards Leap Road have any available units?
29 Leopards Leap Road has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29 Leopards Leap Road have?
Some of 29 Leopards Leap Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Leopards Leap Road currently offering any rent specials?
29 Leopards Leap Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Leopards Leap Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 29 Leopards Leap Road is pet friendly.
Does 29 Leopards Leap Road offer parking?
No, 29 Leopards Leap Road does not offer parking.
Does 29 Leopards Leap Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 Leopards Leap Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Leopards Leap Road have a pool?
Yes, 29 Leopards Leap Road has a pool.
Does 29 Leopards Leap Road have accessible units?
No, 29 Leopards Leap Road does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Leopards Leap Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Leopards Leap Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Leopards Leap Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Leopards Leap Road does not have units with air conditioning.
