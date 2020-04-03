29 Leopards Leap Road

Amenities

WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL - $3,200 - $4,950 PER WEEK - This unique contemporary home is situated on 100 ft of Lake Winnipesaukee at the southern tip of Black Cat Island, a bridged island offering the feeling of seclusion yet ease of accessing attractions on the lake and in town. Spacious wraparound deck on the water side of the home, enjoy breathtaking views with southern exposure and mountains off in the distance, lower level screened in porch, a large sandy perch beach is just a stones throw away, swim raft, and 40FT dock. *Can accommodate a 20FT boat MAX. The first level includes a sitting room vaulted ceilings and stone fireplace open to a dining area with two sets of sliding glass doors to the deck. Fully equipped kitchen with granite counter tops, second living area with another stone fireplace flat screen TV, washer & dryer, 3/4 bathroom and one bedroom. The second level includes the master suite with full bath attached, two more bedrooms and a full bath off the hallway. State of New Hampshire Rooms & Meals Tax Operator's License #024832