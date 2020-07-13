1707 Mount Major Highway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit on-site laundry

Charming two-bedroom one bathroom single story home. Fully renovated in 2010 with fully fenced in yard and fire pit. This home is within minutes to public access on LAKE WINNIPESAUKEE! This home features a lovely screened porch that is a great spot to sit back and relax. Close to Gunstock Ski Area & Ellacoya State Park.



Dogs allowed - No cats



Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for yard maintenance & snow removal.

No Smoking,

Application Fee is $35 for Credit and Background check - required. References will be checked.

Tenants are required to obtain Renters Insurance.

State of New Hampshire Rooms & Meals Tax Operator's License #100409