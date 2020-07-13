All apartments in Belknap County
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

1707 Mount Major Highway

1707 Mount Major Highway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1707 Mount Major Highway, Belknap County, NH 03810

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
Charming two-bedroom one bathroom single story home. Fully renovated in 2010 with fully fenced in yard and fire pit. This home is within minutes to public access on LAKE WINNIPESAUKEE! This home features a lovely screened porch that is a great spot to sit back and relax. Close to Gunstock Ski Area & Ellacoya State Park.

Dogs allowed - No cats

Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for yard maintenance & snow removal.
No Smoking,
Application Fee is $35 for Credit and Background check - required. References will be checked.
Tenants are required to obtain Renters Insurance.
State of New Hampshire Rooms & Meals Tax Operator's License #100409

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 Mount Major Highway have any available units?
1707 Mount Major Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belknap County, NH.
What amenities does 1707 Mount Major Highway have?
Some of 1707 Mount Major Highway's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 Mount Major Highway currently offering any rent specials?
1707 Mount Major Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 Mount Major Highway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1707 Mount Major Highway is pet friendly.
Does 1707 Mount Major Highway offer parking?
No, 1707 Mount Major Highway does not offer parking.
Does 1707 Mount Major Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 Mount Major Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 Mount Major Highway have a pool?
No, 1707 Mount Major Highway does not have a pool.
Does 1707 Mount Major Highway have accessible units?
No, 1707 Mount Major Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 Mount Major Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1707 Mount Major Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 1707 Mount Major Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1707 Mount Major Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
