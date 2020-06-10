All apartments in Belknap County
Find more places like 118 Woodlands Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belknap County, NH
/
118 Woodlands Road
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:20 AM

118 Woodlands Road

118 Woodlands Road · (603) 431-1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

118 Woodlands Road, Belknap County, NH 03810

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

7 Bed · 7 Bath · 5184 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
'The Point Home' boasts 270 degree panoramic mountain and lake vistas, 711 ft of shorefront with an expansive lawn to the water's edge, a private sandy beach and coveted boathouse complete with sleeping quarters, half bath and screened porch overlooking the lake. The waterfront features deep water dockage at the boathouse, as well as a two slip dock in front of a charming, waterfront change room with outdoor shower. A 5,000+ sq ft, six bedroom, five and 1/2 bath Adirondack-style lakefront home completes the property, making it the perfect setting for friends and family to share memorable times both on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee and slopes of nearby Gunstock Ski Area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Woodlands Road have any available units?
118 Woodlands Road has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 118 Woodlands Road currently offering any rent specials?
118 Woodlands Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Woodlands Road pet-friendly?
No, 118 Woodlands Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belknap County.
Does 118 Woodlands Road offer parking?
Yes, 118 Woodlands Road offers parking.
Does 118 Woodlands Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Woodlands Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Woodlands Road have a pool?
No, 118 Woodlands Road does not have a pool.
Does 118 Woodlands Road have accessible units?
No, 118 Woodlands Road does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Woodlands Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Woodlands Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Woodlands Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Woodlands Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 118 Woodlands Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lowell, MAManchester, NHNashua, NHLawrence, MAHaverhill, MAKeene, NHWilmington, MADanvers, MAMethuen Town, MA
Andover, MAReading, MALynnfield, MAAmesbury Town, MALondonderry, NHEast Merrimack, NHHooksett, NHRochester, NHConcord, NH
Wolfeboro, NHDover, NHSomersworth, NHExeter, NHDerry, NHPortsmouth, NHLebanon, NHKittery, MESaco, ME

Apartments Near Colleges

North Shore Community CollegeNorthern Essex Community College
Keene State CollegeRivier University
University of Massachusetts-Lowell
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity