118 Woodlands Road

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

'The Point Home' boasts 270 degree panoramic mountain and lake vistas, 711 ft of shorefront with an expansive lawn to the water's edge, a private sandy beach and coveted boathouse complete with sleeping quarters, half bath and screened porch overlooking the lake. The waterfront features deep water dockage at the boathouse, as well as a two slip dock in front of a charming, waterfront change room with outdoor shower. A 5,000+ sq ft, six bedroom, five and 1/2 bath Adirondack-style lakefront home completes the property, making it the perfect setting for friends and family to share memorable times both on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee and slopes of nearby Gunstock Ski Area!