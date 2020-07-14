Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance online portal package receiving

Maple View Apartments offers contemporary one and two bedroom homes that feature living rooms with designated dining areas, cozy bedrooms with walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, and private patios and balconies to take in the surrounding beauty of your new community. You’ll find an array of conveniences that are a perfect complement to your new home. Unlike other rentals in Omaha, you’ll never have to hassle to find parking with available garages for residents, and you can skip the drive to a Laundromat with the convenience of laundry facilities in every building. Centrally located, you’ll find a host of shopping, dining, entertainment, and activities near your Maple View Apartments neighborhood. Maple View Apartments are located on 3625 North 104th Ave, where you’ll be within easy access to the bus and metro lines, schools and employment centers, major roads and the I-680 freeway, and minutes from downtown Omaha. At Maple View Apartments, you'll truly enjoy the comfort and conv