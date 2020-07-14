All apartments in Omaha
Omaha, NE
Maple View
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

Maple View

3625 N 104th Ave · (833) 211-3574
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3625 N 104th Ave, Omaha, NE 68134
Northwest Omaha

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3515-35 · Avail. Aug 20

$655

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 3625-35 · Avail. Sep 19

$655

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3625-04 · Avail. Jul 27

$735

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 3625-15 · Avail. Jul 21

$735

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 3515-33 · Avail. Aug 29

$735

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Maple View.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
online portal
package receiving
Maple View Apartments offers contemporary one and two bedroom homes that feature living rooms with designated dining areas, cozy bedrooms with walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, and private patios and balconies to take in the surrounding beauty of your new community. You’ll find an array of conveniences that are a perfect complement to your new home. Unlike other rentals in Omaha, you’ll never have to hassle to find parking with available garages for residents, and you can skip the drive to a Laundromat with the convenience of laundry facilities in every building. Centrally located, you’ll find a host of shopping, dining, entertainment, and activities near your Maple View Apartments neighborhood. Maple View Apartments are located on 3625 North 104th Ave, where you’ll be within easy access to the bus and metro lines, schools and employment centers, major roads and the I-680 freeway, and minutes from downtown Omaha. At Maple View Apartments, you'll truly enjoy the comfort and conv

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 for the first applicant $15 for any additional
Deposit: $350
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee, $9.75 Community Maintenance fee
Additional: $9.75 Community Maintenance fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 for first pet, $150 for additonal pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds. Allow conditional breeds such as German Shepherds and Huskies. No weight restrictions
Parking Details: Garage lot. Off Street parking. Parking stickers available at move in for each lease holder.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Maple View have any available units?
Maple View has 13 units available starting at $655 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does Maple View have?
Some of Maple View's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Maple View currently offering any rent specials?
Maple View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Maple View pet-friendly?
Yes, Maple View is pet friendly.
Does Maple View offer parking?
Yes, Maple View offers parking.
Does Maple View have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Maple View offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Maple View have a pool?
No, Maple View does not have a pool.
Does Maple View have accessible units?
No, Maple View does not have accessible units.
Does Maple View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Maple View has units with dishwashers.
