Howard Street

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 first applicant, $15 each additional.
Deposit: $350
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee.
Additional: $9.75 liability fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Pit bulls, Rottweilers, Doberman Pincers, Chows, Akita, Wolf, Wolf Hybrid, any breed combination of above.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Off street parking.
Storage Details: Garage's available to rent for $55 with lease.