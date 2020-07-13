Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors bathtub oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments online portal package receiving

Welcome to the perfect combination of convenience and comfort – welcome to Howard Street! We offer contemporary floor plans complete with features to enhance your lifestyle. If you’re looking for an Omaha apartment for rent, you’ll find one and two bedroom homes that feature living rooms with designated dining areas, bedrooms with spacious walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens with white appliances, and private patios and balconies. And, with added interior touches and conveniences such as pass-through breakfast bars, living rooms with wood burning fireplaces, kitchens equipped with dishwashers and garbage disposals—you’ll discover what makes Howard Street Apartments your perfect home. Howard Street Apartment residents enjoy conveniences that perfectly complement their home. Never worry about parking with available garages, or having to drive to a laundry mat with an onsite facility located on the premises. Howard Street’s central location puts you close to everything. Public transp