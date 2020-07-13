All apartments in Omaha
7520 Howard St · (833) 567-4557
Location

7520 Howard St, Omaha, NE 68114

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7510-01 · Avail. Sep 7

$705

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 7510-26 · Avail. now

$705

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 7510-24 · Avail. Aug 30

$705

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Howard Street.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
online portal
package receiving
Welcome to the perfect combination of convenience and comfort – welcome to Howard Street! We offer contemporary floor plans complete with features to enhance your lifestyle. If you’re looking for an Omaha apartment for rent, you’ll find one and two bedroom homes that feature living rooms with designated dining areas, bedrooms with spacious walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens with white appliances, and private patios and balconies. And, with added interior touches and conveniences such as pass-through breakfast bars, living rooms with wood burning fireplaces, kitchens equipped with dishwashers and garbage disposals—you’ll discover what makes Howard Street Apartments your perfect home. Howard Street Apartment residents enjoy conveniences that perfectly complement their home. Never worry about parking with available garages, or having to drive to a laundry mat with an onsite facility located on the premises. Howard Street’s central location puts you close to everything. Public transp

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 first applicant, $15 each additional.
Deposit: $350
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee.
Additional: $9.75 liability fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Pit bulls, Rottweilers, Doberman Pincers, Chows, Akita, Wolf, Wolf Hybrid, any breed combination of above.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Off street parking.
Storage Details: Garage's available to rent for $55 with lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Howard Street have any available units?
Howard Street has 4 units available starting at $705 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does Howard Street have?
Some of Howard Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Howard Street currently offering any rent specials?
Howard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Howard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, Howard Street is pet friendly.
Does Howard Street offer parking?
Yes, Howard Street offers parking.
Does Howard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, Howard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Howard Street have a pool?
No, Howard Street does not have a pool.
Does Howard Street have accessible units?
No, Howard Street does not have accessible units.
Does Howard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Howard Street has units with dishwashers.
