All apartments in Omaha
Find more places like 12788 Deauville Drive, #1-102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Omaha, NE
/
12788 Deauville Drive, #1-102
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

12788 Deauville Drive, #1-102

12788 Deauville Drive · (402) 884-4428
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Omaha
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

12788 Deauville Drive, Omaha, NE 68137

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12788 Deauville Drive, #1-102 · Avail. now

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 911 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
DEAUVILL CONDO IN MILLARD **AVAILABLE NOW** - Located in Millard off of Q and Deauville Streets in the Deauville Condominiums, this condo unit is equipped with living room with fireplace, complete kitchen, two bedrooms, bathroom and garage. A washer and dryer common area is located next to unit. Parking is available in front of condo or in garage. Condo is efficiently heated and cooled and is fully electric. Pool and fitness facility onsite available to residents. Offers quick commutes to shopping and restaurant access.

**Must contact our office at 402-905-0459 to arrange entry**

Other Information:
*Onsite Picnic Areas
*Walking Paths Are Located Nearby
*Oak Hills Golf Course Located Nearby

Items Included:
*Water
*Grass Services
*Snow Removal Services .

Local School Information (Millard Public Schools):

*Sandoz Elementary School (Pre-K-5) - 0.50 mile
*Millard Central Middle School (6-8) - 0.50 mile
*Millard South High School (9-12) - 2.10 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5599188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12788 Deauville Drive, #1-102 have any available units?
12788 Deauville Drive, #1-102 has a unit available for $1,090 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 12788 Deauville Drive, #1-102 have?
Some of 12788 Deauville Drive, #1-102's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12788 Deauville Drive, #1-102 currently offering any rent specials?
12788 Deauville Drive, #1-102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12788 Deauville Drive, #1-102 pet-friendly?
No, 12788 Deauville Drive, #1-102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Omaha.
Does 12788 Deauville Drive, #1-102 offer parking?
Yes, 12788 Deauville Drive, #1-102 does offer parking.
Does 12788 Deauville Drive, #1-102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12788 Deauville Drive, #1-102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12788 Deauville Drive, #1-102 have a pool?
Yes, 12788 Deauville Drive, #1-102 has a pool.
Does 12788 Deauville Drive, #1-102 have accessible units?
No, 12788 Deauville Drive, #1-102 does not have accessible units.
Does 12788 Deauville Drive, #1-102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12788 Deauville Drive, #1-102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 12788 Deauville Drive, #1-102?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harrisburg Apartments
9424 Holmes Plz
Omaha, NE 68127
Lancaster Flats
2556 Marcy Street
Omaha, NE 68105
Willow Park by Broadmoor
9605 Park Dr
Omaha, NE 68127
Ontario Place
7325 Ontario St
Omaha, NE 68124
Lionshead Apartments
1414 N 108th St
Omaha, NE 68154
Roosevelt
4724 Davenport Street
Omaha, NE 68132
Centerline
7007 Oak Street
Omaha, NE 68106
Sycamore Apartments
1042 S 30th Ave
Omaha, NE 68105

Similar Pages

Omaha 1 BedroomsOmaha 2 Bedrooms
Omaha Apartments with ParkingOmaha Pet Friendly Places
Omaha Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lincoln, NEBellevue, NECouncil Bluffs, IA
La Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NE
Gretna, NEBlair, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest OmahaMaple VillageAksarben Elmwood Park
Columbus ParkOld MarketWestgate
Downtown OmahaBlackstone

Apartments Near Colleges

Clarkson CollegeCreighton University
Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied HealthUniversity of Nebraska at Omaha
University of Nebraska Medical Center
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity