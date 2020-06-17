12788 Deauville Drive, #1-102

Amenities

DEAUVILL CONDO IN MILLARD **AVAILABLE NOW** - Located in Millard off of Q and Deauville Streets in the Deauville Condominiums, this condo unit is equipped with living room with fireplace, complete kitchen, two bedrooms, bathroom and garage. A washer and dryer common area is located next to unit. Parking is available in front of condo or in garage. Condo is efficiently heated and cooled and is fully electric. Pool and fitness facility onsite available to residents. Offers quick commutes to shopping and restaurant access.



**Must contact our office at 402-905-0459 to arrange entry**



*Onsite Picnic Areas

*Walking Paths Are Located Nearby

*Oak Hills Golf Course Located Nearby



Items Included:

*Water

*Grass Services

*Snow Removal Services .



Local School Information (Millard Public Schools):



*Sandoz Elementary School (Pre-K-5) - 0.50 mile

*Millard Central Middle School (6-8) - 0.50 mile

*Millard South High School (9-12) - 2.10 miles



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5599188)