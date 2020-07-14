All apartments in Lincoln
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7237 Yankee Woods Drive

7237 Yankee Woods Drive · (402) 679-6995
Location

7237 Yankee Woods Drive, Lincoln, NE 68516

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7237 Yankee Woods Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$2,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

7237 Yankee Woods Drive Available 08/01/20 LIKE NEW 4 bedroom ranch in South Lincoln - This beautiful home wows with both style and square footage. It offers a large living area in a modern ranch-style home. High end finishes and beautiful details, such as vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom, add elegant touches to this design. Quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, modern grey finishes and more!

The spacious great room boasts plenty of space for friends and family to stretch out and catch up. A three car garage increases parking space or storage options. The master bed and bath located opposite the two additional bedrooms on the main floor allows for privacy. Master bath includes double bowl sink and quartz countertops. The laundry room connects the garage and kitchen and mud room keeps messes contained.

The basement is finished with a fourth bedroom and bathroom. It supplies a huge amount of square footage and endless list of possibilities for this multi-use space.

This won't be available long....call now for a tour.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5887764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7237 Yankee Woods Drive have any available units?
7237 Yankee Woods Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
What amenities does 7237 Yankee Woods Drive have?
Some of 7237 Yankee Woods Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7237 Yankee Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7237 Yankee Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7237 Yankee Woods Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7237 Yankee Woods Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincoln.
Does 7237 Yankee Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7237 Yankee Woods Drive offers parking.
Does 7237 Yankee Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7237 Yankee Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7237 Yankee Woods Drive have a pool?
No, 7237 Yankee Woods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7237 Yankee Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 7237 Yankee Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7237 Yankee Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7237 Yankee Woods Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
