Amenities

on-site laundry garage stainless steel fireplace

7237 Yankee Woods Drive Available 08/01/20 LIKE NEW 4 bedroom ranch in South Lincoln - This beautiful home wows with both style and square footage. It offers a large living area in a modern ranch-style home. High end finishes and beautiful details, such as vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom, add elegant touches to this design. Quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, modern grey finishes and more!



The spacious great room boasts plenty of space for friends and family to stretch out and catch up. A three car garage increases parking space or storage options. The master bed and bath located opposite the two additional bedrooms on the main floor allows for privacy. Master bath includes double bowl sink and quartz countertops. The laundry room connects the garage and kitchen and mud room keeps messes contained.



The basement is finished with a fourth bedroom and bathroom. It supplies a huge amount of square footage and endless list of possibilities for this multi-use space.



This won't be available long....call now for a tour.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5887764)