Flatwater Apartments

Lease Length: 3-12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $100 OAC
Move-in Fees: $100 Application Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Garage Parking Available.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.