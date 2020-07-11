All apartments in La Vista
La Vista, NE
Flatwater Apartments
Flatwater Apartments

9827 Centennial Rd · (402) 347-2120
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9827 Centennial Rd, La Vista, NE 68128

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-9825-7 · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1017 sqft

Unit 4-9831-8 · Avail. Aug 8

$899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1017 sqft

Unit 1-9825-23 · Avail. Sep 8

$899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1017 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Flatwater Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
Surround yourself with convenience at Flatwater Apartments in La Vista, Nebraska. Our apartment community features everything you need to live well, including a full suite of kitchen appliances, stacked washers and dryers, walk-in closets, and patios and balconies. Select homes feature wood-burning fireplaces and beautiful kitchen backsplashes. Flatwater Apartments is minutes from Omaha and it’s clear to see why residents love coming home to our community!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $100 OAC
Move-in Fees: $100 Application Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Garage Parking Available.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Flatwater Apartments have any available units?
Flatwater Apartments has 12 units available starting at $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in La Vista, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does Flatwater Apartments have?
Some of Flatwater Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Flatwater Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Flatwater Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Flatwater Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Flatwater Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Flatwater Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Flatwater Apartments offers parking.
Does Flatwater Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Flatwater Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Flatwater Apartments have a pool?
No, Flatwater Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Flatwater Apartments have accessible units?
No, Flatwater Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Flatwater Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Flatwater Apartments has units with dishwashers.
