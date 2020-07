Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool garage media room package receiving cats allowed hot tub internet access

Voted Best of Omaha 2020, Harrison Hills by Broadmoor is where you will experience service and apartment homes that transcend the ordinary. With 16 unique floor plans, there's an apartment that will accommodate any lifestyle. Within each apartment home, you will enjoy designer kitchens, full size washer and dryer, oval soaking tubs and architectural details that make it feel like a customized home.