All apartments in La Vista
Find more places like The Inverness Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Vista, NE
/
The Inverness Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:49 AM

The Inverness Apartments

8220 S 87th St · (402) 281-9452
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Online Leasing Promo Code: FIRSTLOOK - Come Take a Social Distancing Tour & Receive $25 OFF Admin Fee - $25.00 off
Browse Similar Places
La Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8220 S 87th St, La Vista, NE 68128

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 412 · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 524 · Avail. now

$785

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 998 sqft

Unit 323 · Avail. now

$785

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 998 sqft

Unit 234 · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 998 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 311 · Avail. Aug 26

$925

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1046 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Inverness Apartments.

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
online portal
Be a part of the Neighborhood: Ideally situated on a tree-lined street in a single-family friendly La Vista neighborhood. Apartments at The Inverness feature walk-in closets, extra storage, and country kitchens.Outside, take advantage of green front lawns, mature trees and courtyards, a tranquil single-family setting, huge balconies and decks, pool access, and the benefits of rental living in a small apartment community.Visit The Inverness Apartments in Omaha, Nebraska and discover La Vista's best value in apartment living. Our prime location that offers easy access to Papillion, Ralston, Offutt Air Force Base, and the 84th Street restaurant/shopping/entertainment corridor, combined with our huge living spaces, economical rates, and superb setting.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $25 per apartment, $150 admin fee due at the time of application
Deposit: $100- $200
Additional: $42/month amenity fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee:
limit: 2 Pets Maximum
rent: $15/mo per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 50 lb Maximum
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Inverness Apartments have any available units?
The Inverness Apartments has 6 units available starting at $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in La Vista, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does The Inverness Apartments have?
Some of The Inverness Apartments's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Inverness Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Inverness Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Online Leasing Promo Code: FIRSTLOOK - Come Take a Social Distancing Tour & Receive $25 OFF Admin Fee - $25.00 off
Is The Inverness Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Inverness Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Inverness Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Inverness Apartments offers parking.
Does The Inverness Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Inverness Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Inverness Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Inverness Apartments has a pool.
Does The Inverness Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Inverness Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Inverness Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Inverness Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Inverness Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Inwood Village
8222 S 87th St
La Vista, NE 68128
Shadow Ridge Apartments
8500 Granville Pkwy
La Vista, NE 68128
Harrison Hills by Broadmoor
6925 S 115th Street Plz
La Vista, NE 68128
Alpine Village Apartments
7100 S 86th St
La Vista, NE 68128
Flatwater Apartments
9827 Centennial Rd
La Vista, NE 68128

Similar Pages

La Vista 1 BedroomsLa Vista 2 Bedrooms
La Vista Apartments with BalconyLa Vista Apartments with Parking
La Vista Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Omaha, NELincoln, NEBellevue, NE
Council Bluffs, IAPapillion, NEFremont, NE
Gretna, NEBlair, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Apartments Near Colleges

Iowa Western Community CollegeClarkson College
Creighton UniversityNebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health
Midland University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity