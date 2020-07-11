Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher furnished bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub online portal

Be a part of the Neighborhood: Ideally situated on a tree-lined street in a single-family friendly La Vista neighborhood. Apartments at The Inverness feature walk-in closets, extra storage, and country kitchens.Outside, take advantage of green front lawns, mature trees and courtyards, a tranquil single-family setting, huge balconies and decks, pool access, and the benefits of rental living in a small apartment community.Visit The Inverness Apartments in Omaha, Nebraska and discover La Vista's best value in apartment living. Our prime location that offers easy access to Papillion, Ralston, Offutt Air Force Base, and the 84th Street restaurant/shopping/entertainment corridor, combined with our huge living spaces, economical rates, and superb setting.