La Vista, NE
Inwood Village
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Inwood Village

8222 S 87th St · (402) 281-9432
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Online Leasing Promo Code: FIRSTLOOK - Come Take a Social Distancing Tour & Receive $25 OFF Admin Fee - $25.00 off
Location

8222 S 87th St, La Vista, NE 68128

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B16 · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 619 sqft

Unit B07 · Avail. Aug 16

$695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

Unit E21 · Avail. Jul 22

$695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit A14 · Avail. now

$770

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit C20 · Avail. now

$780

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit E20 · Avail. now

$780

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 880 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Inwood Village.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
volleyball court
gym
on-site laundry
lobby
online portal
YOUR VISTA IN LAVISTA: Looking for a luxury Omaha apartment community at rents that you can afford and grounds you can appreciate? Stop your search. Inwood Village Apartments offers Omahas best value in apartment living in a tranquil residential setting. Located just off LaVistas primary arterial corridor, 84th Street, Inwood Village Apartments provides easy commutes to major employers including Ameritrade, Info USA and Offutt Air Force Base.After work, enjoy Inwood Villages lushly landscaped courtyards and spacious apartment plans. Barbecue grills and picnic tables, sand volleyball, and a new pool and spa make apartment living at Inwood carefree and relaxed. The apartment community boasts controlled access entry, garages, brick exteriors and well designed plans.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $30 per apartment, $150 admin fee due at the time of application
Deposit: $100-$200
Additional: $45/month amenity fee, $5 trash fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 Pets Maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 50 lb Maximum
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Inwood Village have any available units?
Inwood Village has 9 units available starting at $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in La Vista, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does Inwood Village have?
Some of Inwood Village's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Inwood Village currently offering any rent specials?
Inwood Village is offering the following rent specials: Online Leasing Promo Code: FIRSTLOOK - Come Take a Social Distancing Tour & Receive $25 OFF Admin Fee - $25.00 off
Is Inwood Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Inwood Village is pet friendly.
Does Inwood Village offer parking?
Yes, Inwood Village offers parking.
Does Inwood Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Inwood Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Inwood Village have a pool?
Yes, Inwood Village has a pool.
Does Inwood Village have accessible units?
No, Inwood Village does not have accessible units.
Does Inwood Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Inwood Village has units with dishwashers.
