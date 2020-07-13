Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage furnished patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub volleyball court gym on-site laundry lobby online portal

YOUR VISTA IN LAVISTA: Looking for a luxury Omaha apartment community at rents that you can afford and grounds you can appreciate? Stop your search. Inwood Village Apartments offers Omahas best value in apartment living in a tranquil residential setting. Located just off LaVistas primary arterial corridor, 84th Street, Inwood Village Apartments provides easy commutes to major employers including Ameritrade, Info USA and Offutt Air Force Base.After work, enjoy Inwood Villages lushly landscaped courtyards and spacious apartment plans. Barbecue grills and picnic tables, sand volleyball, and a new pool and spa make apartment living at Inwood carefree and relaxed. The apartment community boasts controlled access entry, garages, brick exteriors and well designed plans.