2511 North 109th Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets 24hr gym pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system basketball court business center clubhouse 24hr gym pool volleyball court

This unit is the Armhurst unit! It's 1224 sq ft, 2 bed 2 bath and roommate friendly with the bedrooms on the opposite sides of the home!



Our community is located in Northwest Omaha with convenient access to shopping, grocery stores, restaurants and interstate access. Our apartments feature a full set of appliances, in-unit washers and dryers, alarm systems, large walk in closets and a patio or balcony.!



Our community has many magnificent features such as a beautiful clubhouse with a business center, indoor basketball court, two swimming pools, sand volleyball, a 24/7 state of the art fitness center, a 24/7 package room and a staff that promises to make your experience at Whispering Hills as carefree as possible.



Whispering Hills is proud to be a pet friendly community! Two pets are allowed per apartment, with a combined weight limit of 80 lbs (Breed Restrictions Apply).

We are here seven days a week to help you plan for the future!



Our office hours are: Monday-Friday from 9am - 6pm, Saturday 10am – 5pm, and Sunday 12pm – 4pm. You can also view our community online at https://www.whisperinghillsomaha.com.