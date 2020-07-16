All apartments in Douglas County
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

2511 North 109th Plaza

2511 North 109th Plaza · (402) 226-6497
Location

2511 North 109th Plaza, Douglas County, NE 68164

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
volleyball court
This unit is the Armhurst unit! It's 1224 sq ft, 2 bed 2 bath and roommate friendly with the bedrooms on the opposite sides of the home!

Our community is located in Northwest Omaha with convenient access to shopping, grocery stores, restaurants and interstate access. Our apartments feature a full set of appliances, in-unit washers and dryers, alarm systems, large walk in closets and a patio or balcony.!

Our community has many magnificent features such as a beautiful clubhouse with a business center, indoor basketball court, two swimming pools, sand volleyball, a 24/7 state of the art fitness center, a 24/7 package room and a staff that promises to make your experience at Whispering Hills as carefree as possible.

Whispering Hills is proud to be a pet friendly community! Two pets are allowed per apartment, with a combined weight limit of 80 lbs (Breed Restrictions Apply).
We are here seven days a week to help you plan for the future!

Our office hours are: Monday-Friday from 9am - 6pm, Saturday 10am – 5pm, and Sunday 12pm – 4pm. You can also view our community online at https://www.whisperinghillsomaha.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2511 North 109th Plaza have any available units?
2511 North 109th Plaza has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2511 North 109th Plaza have?
Some of 2511 North 109th Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2511 North 109th Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
2511 North 109th Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 North 109th Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 2511 North 109th Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 2511 North 109th Plaza offer parking?
No, 2511 North 109th Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 2511 North 109th Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2511 North 109th Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 North 109th Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 2511 North 109th Plaza has a pool.
Does 2511 North 109th Plaza have accessible units?
No, 2511 North 109th Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 North 109th Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 2511 North 109th Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2511 North 109th Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 2511 North 109th Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.
