cass county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:45 AM
57 Apartments for rent in Cass County, NE📍
Parkview Apartments
1712 4th Ave, Plattsmouth, NE
2 Bedrooms
$760
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to the elementary school, park, fishing pond and church. These spacious floor plans feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and updated appliances. On-site clubhouse, garage and green space provided. Pet-friendly.
1708 Valley Street
1708 Valley Street, Plattsmouth, NE
2 Bedrooms
$900
720 sqft
1708 Valley Street Available 07/24/20 Plattsmouth Home - Adorable, well maintained 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home. Wood floors. Detached garage and shed. Fenced backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Cass County
Southwest Bellevue
Tregaron Oaks
1729 Scarborough Dr, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$790
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1006 sqft
A charming community within a short distance of area schools, bike trails and walking trails. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool with a sundeck, and lots of green space. Updated interiors with a fireplace.
Southwest Bellevue
Tregaon Senior
2915 Greenwald Street, Sarpy County, NE
1 Bedroom
$781
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
862 sqft
Affordable Living reaches new heights. Tregaron Senior Residences are especially designed for those people ages 55 or better. Here you'll find all of the features and amenities that you deserve and expect.
Southwest Bellevue
Bellevue Hills
11829 Amerado Blvd, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$725
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$945
1125 sqft
New Name, New Look, Same Great Location. Exciting changes are happening at Bellevue Hills. Be the first to live in one of our newly renovated apartment homes offering new wood style flooring, brushed nickel lighting, appliances, and so much more.
South Papillion
Village at Papillion
1605 Barrington Pkwy, Sarpy County, NE
2 Bedrooms
$763
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Village at Papillion in Papillion, Nebraska! Our spacious two, three and four bedroom apartments feature individual entrances and are conveniently located near Offutt Air Force Base, schools, shopping and a hospital, The Village at Papillion
Southwest Bellevue
12016 51st Street
12016 South 51st Street, Sarpy County, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
3135 sqft
2 story/open floor plan. Non-Smoking home.No Pets. Kit has hrdwd flrs, & hidden w/n pantry. FP in the Fmly Rm. Lg size bdrms. MSTR BR/ lg whirlpool tub, w/n shower. Sprinklers, full fence, oversized patio & 3 car garage.
Southwest Bellevue
4511 Waterford Ave
4511 Waterford Avenue, Sarpy County, NE
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2439 sqft
4511 Waterford Ave Available 09/01/20 Home For Rent Bellevue. - Fantastic home in a great neighborhood. 4 bedrooms and 3 bath with a double car garage. Open floor plan, finished walk out basement, and fenced yard.
12559 S 81st St
12559 South 81st Street, Sarpy County, NE
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3640 sqft
Shadow Lake 2-Story - Stunning 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms home! Open concept and large windows bring light to every corner. Updated kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances and pantry.
Southwest Bellevue
12901 S. 30 St
12901 South 30th Street, Bellevue, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2101 sqft
12901 S. 30 St Available 09/01/20 Home for rent in Bellevue - Nice home with 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage home in Bellevue.
Southwest Bellevue
13707 S 14th Street
13707 South 14th Street, Sarpy County, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
2361 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13707 S 14th Street in Sarpy County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Old Towne
2801 Madison St
2801 Madison Street, Bellevue, NE
3 Bedrooms
$850
1066 sqft
2801 Madison St Available 06/15/20 Main floor unit available in Bellevue - Charming rental property in old town Bellevue. This is a ranch style upstairs unit of a home with yard and shed.
Results within 10 miles of Cass County
Venue at Werner Park
11951 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$999
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1058 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
The Apartments at Lux 96
1341 West 6th Street, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$960
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1345 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of Papillion. With spacious apartment homes and high-end finishes, you will finally feel like you are home.
Northwest Bellevue
The Landings Apartments
10215 Cape Cod Lndg, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$846
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1367 sqft
Near highways 370 and 75. Easy access to Offutt Air Force Base and the university. On-site dog park, fitness center and resort-style pool. Large closets, efficient appliances and wood-style plank flooring in each home.
Southwest Bellevue
The Vue
2882 Comstock Plz, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$803
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$931
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1291 sqft
Indulge in a conscience-free life of luxury and comfort at The Vue Apartments, where your dream home is no longer just a fantasy. Each of our apartments in Bellevue, NE, was created with your safety and relaxation in mind.
Fontenelle
Fontenelle Hills
200 Martin Dr, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$758
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
1507 sqft
Located on 42 acres of wooded land. On-site pool and lots of green space. Near Highway 75. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades and open fireplaces. Balconies and patios available. Fireplaces in some units.
Northwest Bellevue
Southwinds Apartments
4732 Virginia St, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$777
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
990 sqft
Welcome to Southwinds, your new home! Quiet and friendly community with 1 and 2 bedrooms conveniently located near Bellevue Offutt AFB.
Bellevue Boulevard West
Britain Towne
2103 Fraser Ct, Bellevue, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$730
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
875 sqft
Britain Towne offers everything you deserve in your next home. We are located in the city of Bellevue and are just minutes from downtown Omaha. Britain Towne offers easy access to the freeway, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
The Inverness Apartments
8220 S 87th St, La Vista, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$780
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1046 sqft
Prime La Vista location close to the Offutt Air Force Base and 84th Street restaurants and shopping. Huge living spaces with walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Furnished units available. Community is pet-friendly.
Latitude 41
10712 South 15th Street, Bellevue, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1042 sqft
Latitude 41 makes it easy to live life on your terms, whether or not you have a furry friend in the family! We offer a bark park on the premises, making these the most modern and stylish apartments that allow dogs in Bellevue, NE! You’ll love
Park 120 Oak Hills
11801 S Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$940
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1470 sqft
The perfect mix.\nVibrant community and relaxed living.\nPark120 Oak Hills apartments strive to bring you the perfect mix of relaxing luxury apartment living and vibrant, social community features.
East Outlying Papillion
Titan Springs
2003 Longview St, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$925
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
What is it about Titan Springs, the premier luxury apartments in Papillion, Nebraska, stand out from the rest? Maybe its our polite and friendly management and maintenance team, or perhaps its our fully-equipped kitchens that are loaded with
Axis
10532 South 97th Street, Papillion, NE
Studio
$825
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1195 sqft
At the end of the day, come home to Axis in Papillion, Nebraska. We’re peacefully tucked away, but with easy access to Downtown Omaha, Papillion Landing, Papio Trail, and local restaurants and boutique shops.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Cass County area include Iowa Western Community College, Clarkson College, Creighton University, Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health, and Midland University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Omaha, Lincoln, Bellevue, Council Bluffs, and La Vista have apartments for rent.