Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:52 PM

Rockridge Apartment Homes

Open Now until 6pm
2915 26th Street West #101 · (701) 599-3781
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2915 26th Street West #101, Williston, ND 58801

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2919-405 · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 2921-408 · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 2208-204 · Avail. Jul 31

$690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2211-406 · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Unit 2213-101 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Unit 2208-105 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3330-405 · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Unit 3330-402 · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Unit 2921-401 · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rockridge Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
e-payments
garage
24hr maintenance
online portal
Welcome to Rockridge Apartment Homes
If you’re looking for an apartment in Williston, ND, that’s thoughtfully designed, clean and spacious with great amenities and an ideal location, you’ll love Rockridge Apartment Homes. Williston is an amazing place to live with modern conveniences, proximity to amazing outdoor adventures, and plenty of fun things to do.

At Rockridge, you can choose from multiple two, three, and four-bedroom floor plans to find just the right layout to perfectly fit your unique lifestyle. Feel inspired to cook sumptuous meals in your bright kitchen complete with a pantry, plenty of counter space, roomy cabinetry, a deep double sink, full energy-efficient appliance package and adjacent dining room. You’ll appreciate special touches like the modern flooring, air conditioning, large windows that invite in natural sunlight, and the convenience of having a full-size washer and dryer right in your own home. Be sure to ask about our select homes with upgraded kitchens, marble countertops, and scenic views, and consider opting for a private garage space. We also offer corporate apartments as well as furnished apartments if you need it.

Just step outside your front door to enjoy our warm and friendly community. You’ll be surrounded by open space with well-maintained grounds that include grass, trees and scenic vistas. Our professional onsite staff is caring and responsive, and we pride ourselves on providing outstanding service to every resident. Rest easier knowing you’ll live in a controlled-access building with plenty of onsite parking for you and your guests, and 24-hour emergency maintenance services to make sure you’re covered. Save time by making online payments and maintenance requests through our easy-to-use resident portal. And, at Rockridge Apartment Homes, we’re a pet-friendly apartment community that happily welcomes your furry family members.

Rockridge sits just west of the heart of Williston, near US 2, so it’s a quick drive to work, shopping, dining, and entertainment venues. You’ll love the phenomenal new Williston Area Recreation Center featuring a huge fitness zone with workout equipment, as well as game courts, a golf simulator, gigantic pool and splash park area, and fun indoor playground. You can also grab a bite to eat at Cashwise Deli or at popular chain restaurants such as Culvers or Jimmy John’s. Enjoy countless outdoor activities including fishing, boating, hiking, hunting, or bird-watching at nearby Theodore Roosevelt National Park. Spend the afternoon at Cut Bluff Overlook, which celebrates Lewis and Clark’s travels through the area, or visit the James Memorial Art Center to check out new exhibits each month. Our growing city also recently opened the Williston Basin International Airport, making travel to and from the area a breeze.

If you want a large, comfortable, family-friendly apartment in Williston with convenient amenities and a great location, contact us today at Rockridge Apartment Homes. We’re here to schedule your personal tour at your convenience and help you discover your wonderful new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300 (one time fee)
limit: 2 with max weight 50 lb each
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply: Pit Bull & Pit Bull mixes, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrids, Doberman Pinscher, Saint Bernard, American Bulldog, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Chow Chow, Great Dane and Akita.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rockridge Apartment Homes have any available units?
Rockridge Apartment Homes has 15 units available starting at $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Rockridge Apartment Homes have?
Some of Rockridge Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rockridge Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Rockridge Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rockridge Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Rockridge Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Rockridge Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Rockridge Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Rockridge Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rockridge Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rockridge Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, Rockridge Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does Rockridge Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Rockridge Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Rockridge Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
No, Rockridge Apartment Homes does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Rockridge Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Rockridge Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
