Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave recently renovated oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking e-payments garage 24hr maintenance online portal

Welcome to Rockridge Apartment Homes

If you’re looking for an apartment in Williston, ND, that’s thoughtfully designed, clean and spacious with great amenities and an ideal location, you’ll love Rockridge Apartment Homes. Williston is an amazing place to live with modern conveniences, proximity to amazing outdoor adventures, and plenty of fun things to do.



At Rockridge, you can choose from multiple two, three, and four-bedroom floor plans to find just the right layout to perfectly fit your unique lifestyle. Feel inspired to cook sumptuous meals in your bright kitchen complete with a pantry, plenty of counter space, roomy cabinetry, a deep double sink, full energy-efficient appliance package and adjacent dining room. You’ll appreciate special touches like the modern flooring, air conditioning, large windows that invite in natural sunlight, and the convenience of having a full-size washer and dryer right in your own home. Be sure to ask about our select homes with upgraded kitchens, marble countertops, and scenic views, and consider opting for a private garage space. We also offer corporate apartments as well as furnished apartments if you need it.



Just step outside your front door to enjoy our warm and friendly community. You’ll be surrounded by open space with well-maintained grounds that include grass, trees and scenic vistas. Our professional onsite staff is caring and responsive, and we pride ourselves on providing outstanding service to every resident. Rest easier knowing you’ll live in a controlled-access building with plenty of onsite parking for you and your guests, and 24-hour emergency maintenance services to make sure you’re covered. Save time by making online payments and maintenance requests through our easy-to-use resident portal. And, at Rockridge Apartment Homes, we’re a pet-friendly apartment community that happily welcomes your furry family members.



Rockridge sits just west of the heart of Williston, near US 2, so it’s a quick drive to work, shopping, dining, and entertainment venues. You’ll love the phenomenal new Williston Area Recreation Center featuring a huge fitness zone with workout equipment, as well as game courts, a golf simulator, gigantic pool and splash park area, and fun indoor playground. You can also grab a bite to eat at Cashwise Deli or at popular chain restaurants such as Culvers or Jimmy John’s. Enjoy countless outdoor activities including fishing, boating, hiking, hunting, or bird-watching at nearby Theodore Roosevelt National Park. Spend the afternoon at Cut Bluff Overlook, which celebrates Lewis and Clark’s travels through the area, or visit the James Memorial Art Center to check out new exhibits each month. Our growing city also recently opened the Williston Basin International Airport, making travel to and from the area a breeze.



If you want a large, comfortable, family-friendly apartment in Williston with convenient amenities and a great location, contact us today at Rockridge Apartment Homes. We’re here to schedule your personal tour at your convenience and help you discover your wonderful new home.