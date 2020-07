Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground garage

This GORGEOUS 5BR/2BA home is in the heart of town and features TWO kitchens, fenced yard, spacious 2-car garage, and gorgeous open kitchen. Nicely kept and updated throughout, you won't go wrong getting this one for your family. Pet friendly and ready to go! Hurry!