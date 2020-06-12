11 Apartments for rent in Valley City, ND

/
valley city
547 4th Ave SW
547 4th Ave SW, Valley City, ND
2 Bedrooms
$845
1000 sqft
new 2 bedroom twin home with washer and dryer in unit for only $845 with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Located right next to campus! This twin home will be available June 1 and won't last long! Great incentive! Half off the first month's rent with a 14
642 2nd Ave NW
642 2nd Avenue Northwest, Valley City, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1288 sqft
This very beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom home won't be available long, with it's spacious living and dining rooms, main floor laundry hook ups, and stainless steel appliances in the gorgeous kitchen, his and hers bathroom sinks, and lots of
545 4th Avenue Southwest
545 4th Avenue Southwest, Valley City, ND
2 Bedrooms
$845
1000 sqft
This very new 2 bedroom duplex near the VCSU campus is coming available and you won't want to miss out on it. The two units have the exact same layout, just flipped.
807 3rd Street Southwest
807 3rd St SW, Valley City, ND
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Amazing incentive! Half off the first, second & last month's rent with a 14 month lease! Check out this spacious 2 bedroom apartment today - it won't last long! This unit is on the second & ready to rent today! We are pet friendly! This property
1014 5th St SE - 102
1014 5th Street Southeast, Valley City, ND
2 Bedrooms
$660
800 sqft
Two bedroom, one bath garden level unit features new flooring & new countertops! AC, dishwasher, off-street parking. Building features new windows, new siding, and new roof, and onsite coin-operated laundry facilities.
1035 5th Ave NW - 3
1035 5th Avenue Northwest, Valley City, ND
2 Bedrooms
$600
800 sqft
Two bedroom, one bath upper-level apartment. Fresh paint, new flooring, new kitchen countertops and cabinet hardware, dishwasher, and updated bath! Off-street parking, AC. Heat and water paid.
700 11th St NW - 2
700 11th St NW, Valley City, ND
1 Bedroom
$500
550 sqft
One bedroom, one bath ground level corner apartment with private entrance and off-street parking. Heat, water, sewer, garbage, and electricity PAID! Pet friendly! This 39 unit complex features private entrances for each one bedroom, one bath unit.
1049 5th Ave NW - 4
1049 5th Avenue Northwest, Valley City, ND
2 Bedrooms
$725
850 sqft
Garden level two bedroom, one bath apartment WITH SINGLE-STALL DETACHED GARAGE. Updates in 2018 include new paint and flooring, new kitchen and bath countertops and dishwasher! AC, onsite coin-operated laundry, paved parking lot.
156 5th Ave SW - 154
156 5th Avenue Southwest, Valley City, ND
1 Bedroom
$500
700 sqft
MAIN FLOOR APARTMENT WITH THE PRIVACY OF A HOUSE: Cute and cozy one bedroom, one bath main floor apartment features hardwood floors and private entrances. Unit includes the basement, which has lots of storage and private laundry facilities.
1015 6th St SE - 202
1015 6th Street Southeast, Valley City, ND
2 Bedrooms
$660
800 sqft
RENOVATED IN 2017: Two bedroom, one bath upper-level unit. Features include new kitchen cabinets, all new flooring -vinyl plank and carpet - A/C, dishwasher, and space-saver microwave. Off-street parking.
239 2nd Ave SE - 3
239 2nd Avenue Southeast, Valley City, ND
1 Bedroom
$390
500 sqft
CLOSE TO VCSU: One bedroom, one bath upper level apartment features a large living room. Water usage paid! Tenant is responsible for electricity, heat, and trash. Pet friendly.
