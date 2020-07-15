All apartments in Fargo
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:31 AM

Prairiewood Estates

3301 17th Ave S #102 · (701) 401-1086
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3301 17th Ave S #102, Fargo, ND 58103
Westgate

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. Sep 2

$745

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 304 · Avail. Sep 3

$785

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 103 · Avail. Aug 1

$845

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Prairiewood Estates.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
bike storage
lobby
online portal
Prairiewood Estates offers dog and cat friendly two bedroom, one bath apartments for rent in Fargo, ND. Located in a lovely, mature tree lined residential neighborhood, Prairiewood Estates features in-unit washers and dryers, private garage parking, off street parking, balconies and fireplaces in select apartment homes. With easy access to Hwy 29, Hwy 94, West Acres Shopping Center, South High School, and numerous dining options makes Prairiewood Estates the perfect location for anyone! Want to get outside? Prairiewood Estates offers a great picnic area with grills and is within walking distance of Boler Park and Prairiewood Golf Course. Call and schedule your personal tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: 75 lb weight limit and Some breed restrictions
Parking Details: Assigned. Detached Garage. Surface lot. Off-street parking & Detached garages with automatic openers.
Storage Details: Patio/ Balcony: included in lease, Detached Garage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Prairiewood Estates have any available units?
Prairiewood Estates has 6 units available starting at $745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
What amenities does Prairiewood Estates have?
Some of Prairiewood Estates's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Prairiewood Estates currently offering any rent specials?
Prairiewood Estates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Prairiewood Estates pet-friendly?
Yes, Prairiewood Estates is pet friendly.
Does Prairiewood Estates offer parking?
Yes, Prairiewood Estates offers parking.
Does Prairiewood Estates have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Prairiewood Estates offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Prairiewood Estates have a pool?
No, Prairiewood Estates does not have a pool.
Does Prairiewood Estates have accessible units?
No, Prairiewood Estates does not have accessible units.
Does Prairiewood Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Prairiewood Estates has units with dishwashers.
