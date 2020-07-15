Amenities

Prairiewood Estates offers dog and cat friendly two bedroom, one bath apartments for rent in Fargo, ND. Located in a lovely, mature tree lined residential neighborhood, Prairiewood Estates features in-unit washers and dryers, private garage parking, off street parking, balconies and fireplaces in select apartment homes. With easy access to Hwy 29, Hwy 94, West Acres Shopping Center, South High School, and numerous dining options makes Prairiewood Estates the perfect location for anyone! Want to get outside? Prairiewood Estates offers a great picnic area with grills and is within walking distance of Boler Park and Prairiewood Golf Course. Call and schedule your personal tour today!