Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:28 AM

South Meadows

3301 17th Ave S #102 · (701) 401-5032
Location

3301 17th Ave S #102, Fargo, ND 58103
Westgate

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. Aug 2

$795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 104 · Avail. Aug 2

$795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. Sep 2

$935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from South Meadows.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
e-payments
Tucked into an established tree lined residential neighborhood, South Meadows features dog and cat friendly, two bedroom, two bath apartments for rent in Fargo, ND. Fabulous amenities that include a washer and dryer in every unit, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, fireplaces on upper floors, balconies and private garages included. With easy access to Hwy 29, Hwy 94, West Acres Shopping Center, South High School, and numerous dining options makes South Meadows the perfect location for anyone! Want to get outside? South Meadows offers a great picnic area with grills and is within walking distance of Boler Park and Prairiewood Golf Course. Call and schedule your personal tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500 per pet.
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet.
restrictions: Weight Limit: 75 lbs.
Parking Details: Open Lot, Garage: $30/month. Surface lot. Detached Garage w/additional parking. Garage lot. Detached Garage w/additional parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does South Meadows have any available units?
South Meadows has 3 units available starting at $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
What amenities does South Meadows have?
Some of South Meadows's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is South Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
South Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is South Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, South Meadows is pet friendly.
Does South Meadows offer parking?
Yes, South Meadows offers parking.
Does South Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, South Meadows offers units with in unit laundry.
Does South Meadows have a pool?
No, South Meadows does not have a pool.
Does South Meadows have accessible units?
No, South Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does South Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, South Meadows has units with dishwashers.
