Tucked into an established tree lined residential neighborhood, South Meadows features dog and cat friendly, two bedroom, two bath apartments for rent in Fargo, ND. Fabulous amenities that include a washer and dryer in every unit, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, fireplaces on upper floors, balconies and private garages included. With easy access to Hwy 29, Hwy 94, West Acres Shopping Center, South High School, and numerous dining options makes South Meadows the perfect location for anyone! Want to get outside? South Meadows offers a great picnic area with grills and is within walking distance of Boler Park and Prairiewood Golf Course. Call and schedule your personal tour today!