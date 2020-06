Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

STUNNING 5 Bed 4 Bath in BLUEMONT LAKES Neighborhood!! - COMPLETELY RENOVATED!! This Luxurious 3 level home as over 6200 sq ft of living space. The beautiful gourmet kitchen has a pantry. It has hardwood floors, a great room with 18' ceilings, mud room, heated garage, and over 1000 sq ft of deck that backs up to the park. Call today to make this beautiful house your home!!!



(RLNE5187868)