/
/
/
roosevelt
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:49 PM
116 Apartments for rent in Roosevelt, Fargo, ND
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Luxford Court
823 10th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
Studio
$450
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$525
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$640
750 sqft
The Luxford Court Apartments feature cat friendly, efficiency and one bedroom apartments in North Fargo.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Monticello
711 North University Drive, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$640
900 sqft
The Monticello Apartments offer cat friendly one and two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. In addition to a convenient location, you'll love the affordable amenities like a garage for your vehicle.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
824 9th St N
824 9th Street North, Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
- (RLNE5694990)
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1239 11th ST N
1239 11th Street North, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$795
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE4099236)
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
925 11th Ave N
925 11th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
Sing Year Lease Get 1/2 off 1st months rent and a 50"SMART TV 4 bedroom Near NDSU campus! Very spacious single family home 2 full baths Single Garage Washer and dryer in the unit Rent $1,395.00 Deposit $1,000.00 Accepts Section 8.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
921 12th St N
921 12th Street North, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
998 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5785835)
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
820 12th Ave N
820 12th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Sign 1 year lease get 1/2 off 1st months rent and get a 50"SMART TV Near ndsu 3 bedroom located at 820 12th ave n fargo 1 bathroom washer and dryer hook ups double car garage No Pets Allowed (RLNE5558226)
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
801 Kennedy Ct N
801 Kennedy Court, Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1/2 off first month and free 50"SMART TV with a 12 month lease Walk to ndsu 4 bedroom 2 bathrooms garage washer and dryer included tenant pays all utilities Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5558242)
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1209 11 1/2 Street North - 5
1209 11 1/2 Street North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$535
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden level 1 bedroom apartment close to NDSU 1 assigned off street parking spaces included in rent 1/2 block East of The TURF. Controlled access to enter building Coin Laundry in building NO smoking, NO pets.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
901 8th Ave North Unit 301
901 8th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
- (RLNE5486391)
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
906 10th Ave N
906 10th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
- (RLNE3267015)
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1257 12th Street North
1257 12th Street North, Fargo, ND
6 Bedrooms
$1,950
2246 sqft
NDSU - 6 bed 3 bath house Walk to NDSU - behind The TURF on 12th St. Bilevel house w/ tons of parking and alley access.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1010 12th Ave N
1010 12th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$495
1 bedroom near NDSU Available 08/01/20 1010 12th Ave N Fargo **1 MONTH FREE AND 50' SMART TV FREE WITH A 12 MONTHS LEASE** Walk NDSU, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom With water sewer garbage paid Washer & Dryer in building Off street Parking Heat
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
809 11th Avenue North
809 11th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1700 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!! Act fast to take advantage of our current incentive of 1/2 off the first month with a 13 month lease!!!! Come check out this charming 1700 square foot 4 bed 2 bath home with TONS of character in a prime North Fargo
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
820 11th St N
820 11th Street North, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5917973)
Results within 1 mile of Roosevelt
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
East Bridge
1951 Dakota Drive North, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
998 sqft
The East Bridge Apartments are the perfect combination of style and convenience. Offering spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, these Fargo apartments near NDSU are perfect for any lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Islander
415 7th Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$690
950 sqft
The Islander Apartments offer spacious two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND near Downtown Fargo.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Park Terrace
315 7th Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$640
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$865
1125 sqft
Park Terrace Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo. These cat friendly apartments are also budget friendly. From the paid heat and hot water to the community laundry room, there's so much to love.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Kingswood
1001 18th Street North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$900
1150 sqft
Besides the great North Fargo location, the Kingswood Apartments have a lot to offer anyone looking for a cozy and affordable home. These roomy one, two, and three bedroom apartments are ready to welcome you and your cat home.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Cityside Apartments
202 6th Ave N, Fargo, ND
Studio
$510
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Cityside Apartments offer cozy efficiency, one, and two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. From a great location near downtown, to the affordable amenities, the Cityside Apartments are a great place to call home.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Thunder Creek
1920 Dakota Drive, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Thunder Creek Apartments in Fargo, ND offer one and two bedroom apartments with all of the features you've been looking for.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Morningside Apartments
825 14th Street North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
The Morningside Apartments offer one and two bedroom apartments in North Fargo, ND. From the great location near the NDSU Campus, to the affordable amenities like paid heat, the Morningside Apartments are a great place to call home!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Gemstone
1027 16th Street North, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$715
825 sqft
The Gemstone Apartments in North Fargo, ND offer comfortable and functional apartments for you and your cat. From a great location near NDSU Campus to the affordable prices, Gemstone Apartments is a perfect place to call home.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
821 2 St N
821 2nd Street North, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom house-2 blocks from Sanford Downtown - Property Id: 307924 Nice 2 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, fully fenced house in North Fargo 2 blocks east of Sanford health and close to NDSU.