Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:04 PM

10 Newbridge Apartments

10 Newbridge Pkwy · (828) 457-8716
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Newbridge Pkwy, Woodfin, NC 28804

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 303 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 200 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,578

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1195 sqft

Unit 407 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,613

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1195 sqft

Unit 101 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,623

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1195 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 10 Newbridge Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
conference room
dog grooming area
e-payments
guest parking
guest suite
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
10 Newbridge Apartments in Asheville,NC is located just off of WeavervilleRoad offering brand new distinctive 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.We have the perfect location in theheart of north Asheville, only fiveminuets from downtown, with easyaccess to I-40, I-26 and the Blue RidgeParkway. Come visit us today and seehow you can Live the Difference!Our spacious apartments featureupgraded interiors with finger printresistant stainless steel energy starappliances, designer cabinetry,breath-taking mountain views and somuch more. Experience unparalleledcommunity amenities such- as ourone of a kind 7,000 square foot FitnessCenter, our Pet-Friendly Dog Parks,Resort-Style Heated SaltwaterSwimming Pool with Outdoor Kitchen,Complimentary Starbucks Coffee Bar,and so much more! If you are in themarket for apartments to rent inAsheville, NC, look no further than10 Newbridge.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, 11 months, 12 months, 13 months, 14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $200-full month rent (based on credit)
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $15/month trash fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Maximum combined weight of 80 lbs. Breed Restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Newbridge Apartments have any available units?
10 Newbridge Apartments has 17 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 10 Newbridge Apartments have?
Some of 10 Newbridge Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Newbridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
10 Newbridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Newbridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Newbridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 10 Newbridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 10 Newbridge Apartments offers parking.
Does 10 Newbridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Newbridge Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Newbridge Apartments have a pool?
Yes, 10 Newbridge Apartments has a pool.
Does 10 Newbridge Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, 10 Newbridge Apartments has accessible units.
Does 10 Newbridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Newbridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Newbridge Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10 Newbridge Apartments has units with air conditioning.
