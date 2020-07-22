Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym pool cats allowed accessible elevator parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse conference room dog grooming area e-payments guest parking guest suite internet access internet cafe lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

10 Newbridge Apartments in Asheville,NC is located just off of WeavervilleRoad offering brand new distinctive 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.We have the perfect location in theheart of north Asheville, only fiveminuets from downtown, with easyaccess to I-40, I-26 and the Blue RidgeParkway. Come visit us today and seehow you can Live the Difference!Our spacious apartments featureupgraded interiors with finger printresistant stainless steel energy starappliances, designer cabinetry,breath-taking mountain views and somuch more. Experience unparalleledcommunity amenities such- as ourone of a kind 7,000 square foot FitnessCenter, our Pet-Friendly Dog Parks,Resort-Style Heated SaltwaterSwimming Pool with Outdoor Kitchen,Complimentary Starbucks Coffee Bar,and so much more! If you are in themarket for apartments to rent inAsheville, NC, look no further than10 Newbridge.