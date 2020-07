Clear Run by Arium

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym pool bike storage package receiving parking on-site laundry clubhouse courtyard internet access

Clear Run Apartments invites you to check out the hottest apartment living in Wilmington, North Carolina! Conveniently located less than a mile from UNC-W campus, near the intersection of College Road and Market Street, Clear Run enjoys a prime location that is just 6 miles from downtown Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach.We offer 12 different 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floorplans, each featuring a fully-equipped kitchen, private patio/balcony, ceiling fans, and washer/dryer connections. Take a dip in one of Clear Run's two sparkling pools, bronze your bod on our sand-free sun deck, or cook out with your friends at our poolside kitchen. Work out anytime at our 24/7 fitness center. Call and set up an appointment, or stop by for a tour today!