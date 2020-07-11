/
apartments with washer dryer
9 Apartments for rent in Swansboro, NC with washer-dryer
51 Pirates Cove Drive
51 Pirates Cove Drive, Swansboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1080 sqft
Townhouse with all appliances including washer and dryer. Living room, dining area, large kitchen, downstairs with half bath. 2 bedrooms both with private bath upstairs.Community pool and clubhouse. Close to schools, shopping and beaches.
212 Pigeon Lane
212 Pigeon Lane, Swansboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
4500 sqft
Sitting on 3.7 acres this Custom built 4 bedrooms 3 1/2 baths. Family room includes fireplace & built-in Shelves and cabinets on each side. Downstairs office.
912 Morganser Drive
912 Morganser Drive, Swansboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Morganser with the Most!!!All one level living, this home boasts an open, sprawling floor plan.
306 Basil Ct
306 Basil Ct, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
306 Basil Ct - 3 bedroom with a bonus room over garage. 2 bathrooms. Washer & dryer included. Lawn mower & weed eater included. Located in Sagewood subdivision in Hubert. Close to base, shopping, schools, and the beaches. (RLNE4693790)
132 Lainmark Drive
132 Lain Mark Dr, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
852 sqft
Adorable 2 BR/ 1 Bath duplex right outside the back gate of Camp Lejeune. Spacious living room with ceiling fan. Large kitchen complete with all appliances and separate laundry room that includes washer & dryer (as is).
8801 Reed Dr
8801 Reed Drive, Emerald Isle, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
990 sqft
This great condo is located just steps away from the beautiful beaches of Emerald Isle, as well as local restaurants, shopping centers, and SO MUCH MORE!! This property is rented out weekly, so call today to reserve your next vacation destination.
108 Abaco Dr E
108 Abaco Drive East, Cedar Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2109 sqft
This home is in the very desirable community of Marsh Harbour. The ''Massey'' floorplan greets you with a covered front porch and spacious two car garage with opener included.
172 Rosemary Ave
172 Rosemary Avenue, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1482 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on a corner lot in the Sagewood subdivision. The house has been freshly painted and features a fireplace in the living room, breakfast bar in kitchen, a large fenced-in yard with a storage shed and a community pool.
517 Blackberry Ct
517 Blackberry Court, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1562 sqft
This great property sits minutes away to the nearby Mainside MCB Camp Lejeune and a short drive to the beaches of Emerald Isle. With NEW paint and carpets throughout it is extremely fresh ! Call today for details