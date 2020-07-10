/
apartments with washer dryer
66 Apartments for rent in Leland, NC with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
Hawthorne at Leland
436 Hawthorne Loop Road, Leland, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,085
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1306 sqft
A newly revamped community just 10 minutes from downtown Wilmington. Smoke-free units feature granite counters, private patios and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a golf room and bike storage.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
1047 Macklin Street
1047 Macklin Street, Leland, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1047 Macklin Street Available 08/21/20 2 BR town home, one level.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Waterford of The Carolinas
1010 Tidings Road
1010 Tidings Road, Leland, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1540 sqft
1010 Tidings Road Available 07/13/20 Beautiful Waterford Home with Fenced Yard - Beautiful Waterford home with Fenced Yard – 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Home offers large open living area with gas log fireplace.
1 of 55
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Waterford of The Carolinas
1220 Atrium Way
1220 Atrium Way, Leland, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
Stunning 3 Bed 2.5 Bath in Gated Waterford Community - Come home to paradise in this lovely waterfront home in the Waterford community. This beautiful brick 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is the perfect place to come home and relax after a long hard day.
Results within 5 miles of Leland
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
25 Units Available
Pine Valley West
Element Barclay
1605 Barclay Point Blvd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1659 sqft
Luxury units adjacent to The Pointe at Barclay. The complex has a resort-style saltwater pool, a clubhouse and a dog park. Apartments have unique floor plans with ample storage space.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
35 Units Available
Indy West Apartments
3960 Independence Boulevard, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,207
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,971
1579 sqft
Enjoy elevated, coastal-inspired living every day at Indy West. Our vibrant community, luxurious amenities, and sublime location were designed with you in mind. This is what coming home feels like.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
38 Units Available
Downtown Wilmington
Sawmill Point
1015 Nutt Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,215
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1240 sqft
CHECK OUT OUR SPECIALS! Call us now to learn more about our select 1 and 2 bedrooms eligible for 1 month free rent and our refunded application and administration fees!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 06:43pm
9 Units Available
Hanover Heights
Bellingham Park
1522 Cadfel Ct, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,064
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1283 sqft
In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal bike storage, car wash area, parking and pool. Located near parks, dining and entertainment options.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
4 Units Available
Echo Farms
Antiqua
3810 Portofino Ct, Wilmington, NC
Studio
$830
438 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
809 sqft
Ready to start a brand-new chapter in your life? Our charming community is more than a place to call home! Whether you want to explore the historic sites in Downtown Wilmington, treat yourself to some retail therapy at Independence Mall, or soak
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
120 Units Available
Woodlands Landing
3215 Midvale Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1667 sqft
NOW OPEN! We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 97
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
18 Units Available
Dry Pond, Greenfield & Lake Forest
South Front Apartments
1400 S 2nd St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$994
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1125 sqft
South Front Apartments in Wilmington, NC, offer rare historic charm at the heart of the urban center. Brick walls, polished concrete flooring and polished concrete countertops provide the latest in style. Saltwater pool on grounds.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
$
6 Units Available
Echo Farms
Arbor Trace
2440 Salinger Court, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$974
667 sqft
Proximity to Echo Farms Golf & Country Club, Cameron Art Museum, Carolina Beach. New community. Pool, gym, coffee bar, dog park, and dog washing station. Stainless steel appliances, designer countertops, hardwood floors, scenic views.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
4 Units Available
Downtown Wilmington
City Block
814 N 3rd St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$954
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1032 sqft
Urban apartments in the Brooklyn Arts and Central Business Districts. Many community amenities, including a fitness studio, cyber cafe, and resident grilling station. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the large kitchens.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
The Bottom, Carolina Place & Old Wilmington
809 Ann Street A
809 Ann Street, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Great - all new 2 bedroom, 1 bath - Property Id: 124477 All new 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, kitchen, family room, upstairs of two family house, large back deck, fenced in yard, hardwood floors, washer/dryer, new HVAC unit, and across the street from a
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Chestnut Heights, Princess Place & Princess Place Drive
134 Kenwood Avenue
134 Kenwood Avenue, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1075 sqft
134 Kenwood Rd - Freshly upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in cute neighborhood! Brick ranch home that has been recently painted throughout, upgraded light fixtures, upgraded bathrooms with ceramic tile, plantation blinds, hardwood flooring throughout
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
4148 Breezewood Drive #103
4148 Breezewood Drive, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1483 sqft
Breezewood Condo - Community Pool, No Stairs, Split floorplan - This condominium in Breezewood feels more like a single family home instead of the typical condo.
1 of 5
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Wilmington
304 N Front St Apt J
304 North Front Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
425 sqft
Adorable home with character and charm.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Wilmington
106 N. Water St
106 South Water Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
501 sqft
This home has it all! This location is perfect for the downtown lover. Just a few short blocks to all that Historic Downtown Wilmington, and the River Walk have to offer. Also walk to PPD in 3 minutes.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Wilmington
518 N 2nd Street - 201
518 North 2nd Street, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
Stylish Downtown Wilmington Coastline Condo! Lovely two bedroom, two bath condo with off street parking. Condo offers nice size kitchen with natural lighting, and two full size bathrooms. Washer and Dryer provided.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Wilmington
34 N Front Street
34 North Front Street, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautifully renovated 2 bed/2 bath condo located in the heart of downtown, includes hardwood floors, granite countertops, kitchen island, stainless appliances. Amazing views of the battleship and Riverfront.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3615 Palm Street
3615 Palm Street, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Don't miss your chance to rent this beautifully renovated, brick ranch located in a private neighborhood between Downtown and Monkey Junction. Just minutes from shopping and restaurants at the Pointe 14, Carolina Beach and several parks.
1 of 26
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
533 Lyrebird Avenue
533 Lyrebird Avenue, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1548 sqft
533 Lyrebird Avenue Available 06/08/20 Beautiful New Construction in Del Webb by Riverlights (55 and over community) - Welcome home to Del Webb by Riverlights! This community is brand new and is strictly for those 55 and over.
1 of 11
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Carolina Heights
803 Rankin St
803 Rankin Street, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$925
1200 sqft
Downtown - SFH - 3 bed, 1 bath, spacious rooms, new laminate floors in living room and dining room, freshly painted throughout, new roof, huge laundry room with new washer and dryer. Laminate floors in 2 bedrooms, original hardwood in back bedroom.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
The Bottom, Carolina Place & Old Wilmington
515 S 10th Street
515 South 10th Street, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
Newly Remodeled (new flooring, new paint)New appliances (washer/ dryer included)
