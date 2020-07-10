/
apartments with washer dryer
13 Apartments for rent in Little River, SC with washer-dryer
River Oaks Village
119 River Village Dr, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1150 sqft
Quiet Myrtle Beach location just minutes from Ocean Drive Elementary School. Units with high ceilings, garages, stand up showers, tile backsplashes, and energy-efficient appliances. Walking/biking trails for residents.
4102 Pinehurst Circle
4102 Pinehurst Circle, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$985
Open kitchen, dining area and livingroom. Laundry room, two full baths and screened in porch.
4015 Fairway Dr 101A
4015 Fairway Drive, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Unit 101A Available 07/15/20 Ground floor 2 bdm, 2 bth condo. - Property Id: 294836 Beautifully renovated unfurnished 2 bdm 2 bth ground floor condo.
915 Lilyturf Circle
915 Lilyturf Cir, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
Enjoy Single Level Luxury Living! These brand-new two-bedroom, two-bathroom rentals will feature attention to detail at every corner from gourmet kitchens, single car garages (with two car driveways), outdoor living on screened in porches, peaceful
4453 LRI Ln.
4453 Little River Inn Lane, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
This 2 bedroom / 2 bath open kitchen, dining area and living room. The condo has split bedrooms and baths. Washer dryer, Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher are included. You have two screened in balconies to enjoy.
Results within 1 mile of Little River
1730 Lake Egret Dr.
1730 Lake Egret Drive, North Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Seabrook Plantation a gated community located less than a mile from the beach and adjacent to Coastal North Town Center (Publix, Dicks Sportings Goods , Hickory Tavern )which is a enjoyable a golf car ride to the beach, shopping and to Main
1606 Cottage Cove Circle
1606 Cottage Cove Circle, North Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1700 sqft
1606 Cottage Cove Circle Available 04/06/20 Gorgeous Pet Friendly, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home With Garage in the Cottages at the Surf! - Exquisite four bed room, three bath unfurnished home located in the desirable Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle
Results within 5 miles of Little River
Tides at Calabash
7112 Town Center Road, Calabash, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1022 sqft
Indulge in a lifestyle that is equal parts cozy and beautiful at Tides at Calabash, a lovely apartment community in Sunset Beach, NC. We offer an array of amazing features and convenient amenities.
Cherry Grove Commons
1100 David St, North Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1276 sqft
A relaxed lifestyle awaits you at Cherry Grove Commons! Located in sunny North Myrtle Beach, this gorgeous apartment home community offers an array of amazing features and amenities.
Cherry Grove Beach
305 22nd Ave N
305 22nd Avenue North, North Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
We are offering a recently updated, fully furnished 3 bedroom/2 bathroom vacation house close at Cherry Grove Beach in North Myrtle Beach, SC. Available for a 1-2-3 month furnished rental. Available on August 1, 2020.
201 Landing Rd.
201 Landing Road, North Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Beautiful and Bright Furnished two bedroom & two bath condo located in a Gated Waterway Community. Master bath has a stand up shower and second bath has shower/tub combo. Go to the porch from the master bedroom or living room.
Results within 10 miles of Little River
1100 Commons Blvd., Unit 406
1100 Commons Boulevard, North Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
1100 Commons Blvd.
112 Southwick Ct
112 Southwick Court, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
Built in 2019, this single family home with an attached 1-car garage is situated on a half-acre lot within the newly developed Strawberry subdivision in Longs. Featuring an open living and kitchen area with carpet and vinyl flooring throughout.