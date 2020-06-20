All apartments in Wilmington
Find more places like 3615 Palm Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wilmington, NC
/
3615 Palm Street
Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:12 PM

3615 Palm Street

3615 Palm Street · (910) 444-1898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wilmington
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3615 Palm Street, Wilmington, NC 28412

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Don't miss your chance to rent this beautifully renovated, brick ranch located in a private neighborhood between Downtown and Monkey Junction. Just minutes from shopping and restaurants at the Pointe 14, Carolina Beach and several parks. You'll have plenty of parking with two driveways. The back yard is fully fenced with a wooden privacy fence and comes complete with a storage shed and large back deck. Inside, you'll find two living spaces (a formal and a drop-in den) with a cozy gas fireplace.The laundry room is perfect for extra storage and includes a washer and dryer. The large kitchen has been renovated and is bright and open for entertaining. The dining room has a shiplap wall and double doors for convenient access to the back deck. The master has it's own updated half bath. There are also two guest bedrooms and a fully renovated bath in the hallway. Owner will consider a 12 month lease at $1695/mo or 2+ years lease for $1650/mo. Pets considered with owner approval, a non-refundable $250 deposit and must be listed on the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3615 Palm Street have any available units?
3615 Palm Street has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3615 Palm Street have?
Some of 3615 Palm Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3615 Palm Street currently offering any rent specials?
3615 Palm Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3615 Palm Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3615 Palm Street is pet friendly.
Does 3615 Palm Street offer parking?
Yes, 3615 Palm Street does offer parking.
Does 3615 Palm Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3615 Palm Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3615 Palm Street have a pool?
No, 3615 Palm Street does not have a pool.
Does 3615 Palm Street have accessible units?
No, 3615 Palm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3615 Palm Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3615 Palm Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3615 Palm Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3615 Palm Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3615 Palm Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Braxton Place
4191 Hearthside Dr
Wilmington, NC 28412
Bellingham Park
1522 Cadfel Ct
Wilmington, NC 28412
Cypress Pointe Apartments
4861 College Acres Drive
Wilmington, NC 28403
Mayfaire Flats
1813 Sir Tyler Dr
Wilmington, NC 28405
Clear Run by Arium
5300 New Centre Dr
Wilmington, NC 28403
Flats on Front
1045 North Front Street
Wilmington, NC 28401
Headwaters at Autumn Hall
612 Council St
Wilmington, NC 28403
City Block
814 N 3rd St
Wilmington, NC 28401

Similar Pages

Wilmington 1 BedroomsWilmington 2 Bedrooms
Wilmington Apartments with PoolWilmington Dog Friendly Apartments
Wilmington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, NCLeland, NCLittle River, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SCNorthchase, NCHampstead, NC
Shallotte, NCSneads Ferry, NCKings Grant, NCCarolina Beach, NCPiney Green, NC
Silver Lake, NCSwansboro, NCMurraysville, NCSkippers Corner, NCHalf Moon, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winter Park & Piney WoodsPine Valley WestCollege Acres
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & Mc Clelland EstatesHanover HeightsDry Pond, Greenfield & Lake Forest
Devon ParkDowntown Wilmington

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity