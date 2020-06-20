3615 Palm Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Don't miss your chance to rent this beautifully renovated, brick ranch located in a private neighborhood between Downtown and Monkey Junction. Just minutes from shopping and restaurants at the Pointe 14, Carolina Beach and several parks. You'll have plenty of parking with two driveways. The back yard is fully fenced with a wooden privacy fence and comes complete with a storage shed and large back deck. Inside, you'll find two living spaces (a formal and a drop-in den) with a cozy gas fireplace.The laundry room is perfect for extra storage and includes a washer and dryer. The large kitchen has been renovated and is bright and open for entertaining. The dining room has a shiplap wall and double doors for convenient access to the back deck. The master has it's own updated half bath. There are also two guest bedrooms and a fully renovated bath in the hallway. Owner will consider a 12 month lease at $1695/mo or 2+ years lease for $1650/mo. Pets considered with owner approval, a non-refundable $250 deposit and must be listed on the lease.