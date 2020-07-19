All apartments in Wilmington
Find more places like 111 Church St - Unit 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wilmington, NC
/
111 Church St - Unit 5
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:28 AM

111 Church St - Unit 5

111 Church St · (910) 447-9495 ext. 112
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wilmington
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

111 Church St, Wilmington, NC 28401
The Bottom, Carolina Place & Old Wilmington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has it all! This location is perfect for the downtown lover. Just a few short blocks to all that Historic Downtown Wilmington, and the River Walk have to offer. Enjoy arts, restaurants, shops, pubs, and clubs all without ever starting your car! Come live the hottest urban lifestyle within hundreds of miles. The historic downtown Wilmington area offers all of the FUN, excitement, convenience, and status that comes with living downtown in a large trendy city, without the outrageous prices!! Furthermore, you are simply a couple of short miles to one of the hottest beaches on the east coast, Wrightsville Beach. Enjoy premier trendy shopping, the best dining the area has to offer, entertainment, and a fun night life. You can catch up on your shopping at hundreds of the most popular retail establishments, grab an amazing dinner at a fine dining restaurant, & catch a great play at Thalian Hall, all without ever getting in a vehicle. The home itself features:

While listed as a 1 bedroom this is really a studio but that isn't always an option

Two outdoor covered porches
Studio apartment with one bathroom
Landscaping included
Water included
Trash included
Highly walkable! Nearby restaurants, shops, parks & more!
Lovely mature, lush landscaping
Community shared coin operated washer and dryer on property
.......................................
Rent@VictoryRealEstateInc.com
Victory Property Management
Please visit our site for additional photos, application info, showings, etc
VictoryRealEstateInc.com
.......................................
Sqft is approx and taken from the tax records, not measured. Rate and security deposit are usually, but not always based on 2 year occupancy, highly qualified tenant, and 30 day move in or less. Subject to change according to circum. We try to match competitor pricing so feel free to send them and we'll consider each case. Equal opportunity housing provider.
Presented by MoveZen

Rental Terms
* Rent: $899* Available 8/1/20

Pet Policy
* Cats allowed* Small dogs allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Church St - Unit 5 have any available units?
111 Church St - Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilmington, NC.
What amenities does 111 Church St - Unit 5 have?
Some of 111 Church St - Unit 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Church St - Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
111 Church St - Unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Church St - Unit 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Church St - Unit 5 is pet friendly.
Does 111 Church St - Unit 5 offer parking?
No, 111 Church St - Unit 5 does not offer parking.
Does 111 Church St - Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 Church St - Unit 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Church St - Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 111 Church St - Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 111 Church St - Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 111 Church St - Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Church St - Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Church St - Unit 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Church St - Unit 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Church St - Unit 5 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 111 Church St - Unit 5?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Birchwood Park
4395 Birchwood Dr
Wilmington, NC 28405
The Preserve at Pine Valley
3314 Wickslow Rd
Wilmington, NC 28412
Element Barclay
1605 Barclay Point Blvd
Wilmington, NC 28412
Forest Hills
505 Alpine Dr
Wilmington, NC 28403
Cypress Pointe Apartments
4861 College Acres Drive
Wilmington, NC 28403
Grandview Luxury Apartments
7205 Wrightsville Ave
Wilmington, NC 28403
One Midtown
2945 Midtown Way
Wilmington, NC 28403
Sawmill Point
1015 Nutt Street
Wilmington, NC 28401

Similar Pages

Wilmington 1 BedroomsWilmington 2 Bedrooms
Wilmington Apartments with ParkingWilmington Dog Friendly Apartments
Wilmington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, NCLeland, NCLittle River, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SCMyrtle Grove, NC
Northchase, NCShallotte, NCSneads Ferry, NCSilver Lake, NCKings Grant, NC
Piney Green, NCHalf Moon, NCSwansboro, NCCarolina Beach, NCMurraysville, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winter Park & Piney WoodsPine Valley WestCollege Acres
Hanover HeightsAzalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & Mc Clelland EstatesDevon Park
Downtown WilmingtonLincoln Forest

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity