111 Church St - Unit 5

This home has it all! This location is perfect for the downtown lover. Just a few short blocks to all that Historic Downtown Wilmington, and the River Walk have to offer. Enjoy arts, restaurants, shops, pubs, and clubs all without ever starting your car! Come live the hottest urban lifestyle within hundreds of miles. The historic downtown Wilmington area offers all of the FUN, excitement, convenience, and status that comes with living downtown in a large trendy city, without the outrageous prices!! Furthermore, you are simply a couple of short miles to one of the hottest beaches on the east coast, Wrightsville Beach. Enjoy premier trendy shopping, the best dining the area has to offer, entertainment, and a fun night life. You can catch up on your shopping at hundreds of the most popular retail establishments, grab an amazing dinner at a fine dining restaurant, & catch a great play at Thalian Hall, all without ever getting in a vehicle. The home itself features:



While listed as a 1 bedroom this is really a studio but that isn't always an option



Two outdoor covered porches

Studio apartment with one bathroom

Landscaping included

Water included

Trash included

Highly walkable! Nearby restaurants, shops, parks & more!

Lovely mature, lush landscaping

Community shared coin operated washer and dryer on property

Sqft is approx and taken from the tax records, not measured.

Rental Terms

* Rent: $899* Available 8/1/20



Pet Policy

* Cats allowed* Small dogs allowed