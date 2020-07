Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

102 Station Road Available 08/14/20 Classic brick ranch home minutes to May Fair shopping and restaurants. - Classic brick ranch home minutes to May Fair shopping and restaurants. Less then 10 Minutes to Wrightsville Beach! Living room with hard wood floors, large eat in kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath, good storage closet space. The home seats on a nice large corner lot. Pets OK, washer and dryer hook ups.



(RLNE3654671)