7942 Westcape Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly pool

Remodeled Townhouse on Lake Norman in Denver - Boat Slip Included! - Do not miss this two bedroom, two and a half bath townhome with BOAT SLIP on Lake Norman! This townhouse has been renovated and freshly painted! The home features views of Lake Norman, a giant deck with storage, a gas fireplace in the large living room, two bedrooms on the second level BOTH with private baths, dining room, in house laundry hook ups. Rental includes a boat slip, and access to the community beach and pool. Home is pet friendly for one small dog, under 35lbs. with a one-time, pet-fee. Dog must be on leash at all times when outside of the residence.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2699204)