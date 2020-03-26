All apartments in Westport
7893 Chapel Creek Drive
Last updated March 26 2020 at 11:58 PM

7893 Chapel Creek Drive

7893 Chapel Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7893 Chapel Creek Drive, Westport, NC 28037

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Astonishing and luxurious custom built home located within the coveted community of Sailview offers everything! Steps away is your deeded boat slip and an afternoon of fun and sun boating on Lake Norman. This home boasts elegance everywhere: Arched entryways, beautiful hardwood floors, recessed lighting through-out the 1st floor, wainscoting in the formal dining room, built ins & stone fireplace in the family room with floor to ceiling windows. Dream kitchen: Upgraded stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, staggered cabinets and center island
Serenity awaits. The relaxing screened-in porch & two separate decks overlooks your private, fenced-in backyard which includes full lawn/landscape service.

4 over-sized bedrooms, huge master suite w/large sitting area, master bathroom w/frame-less 2-person shower, large soaker tub. Steps away offers full access to the Sailview Tennis and Swim Club, w/Community Clubhouse, Junior Olympic size pool, Tennis & Volleyball courts & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7893 Chapel Creek Drive have any available units?
7893 Chapel Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westport, NC.
What amenities does 7893 Chapel Creek Drive have?
Some of 7893 Chapel Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7893 Chapel Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7893 Chapel Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7893 Chapel Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7893 Chapel Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westport.
Does 7893 Chapel Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7893 Chapel Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 7893 Chapel Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7893 Chapel Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7893 Chapel Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7893 Chapel Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 7893 Chapel Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 7893 Chapel Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7893 Chapel Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7893 Chapel Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7893 Chapel Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7893 Chapel Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

