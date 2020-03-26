7893 Chapel Creek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Astonishing and luxurious custom built home located within the coveted community of Sailview offers everything! Steps away is your deeded boat slip and an afternoon of fun and sun boating on Lake Norman. This home boasts elegance everywhere: Arched entryways, beautiful hardwood floors, recessed lighting through-out the 1st floor, wainscoting in the formal dining room, built ins & stone fireplace in the family room with floor to ceiling windows. Dream kitchen: Upgraded stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, staggered cabinets and center island

Serenity awaits. The relaxing screened-in porch & two separate decks overlooks your private, fenced-in backyard which includes full lawn/landscape service.



4 over-sized bedrooms, huge master suite w/large sitting area, master bathroom w/frame-less 2-person shower, large soaker tub. Steps away offers full access to the Sailview Tennis and Swim Club, w/Community Clubhouse, Junior Olympic size pool, Tennis & Volleyball courts & more.