7767 Red Robin Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

RANCH home with all the bells and whistles! Renovated with granite and stainless appliances in the Kitchen, open Dining area with tile flooring and Laundry Closet, Living Room with carpet, Foyer entry, Master Bedroom with walk-in closet, soaking tub and separate shower and 2 additional Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bath. You will enjoy a Front Porch, Rear Patio with built-in bar and Jenn-Air Grill (propane needed) and a Fenced Yard. This property is close proximity to Westport Golf Club and within walking distance to Lake Norman! Tenant is responsible for all utilities, garbage pickup and lawn maintenance. Irrigation system is located at the front and rear of the home and tenant will be responsible for maintenance and winterization if it is used. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 35-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. Available one week from an approved application.