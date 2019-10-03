All apartments in Westport
Find more places like 7767 Red Robin Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westport, NC
/
7767 Red Robin Trail
Last updated October 3 2019 at 3:14 AM

7767 Red Robin Trail

7767 Red Robin Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westport
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7767 Red Robin Trail, Westport, NC 28037

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
RANCH home with all the bells and whistles! Renovated with granite and stainless appliances in the Kitchen, open Dining area with tile flooring and Laundry Closet, Living Room with carpet, Foyer entry, Master Bedroom with walk-in closet, soaking tub and separate shower and 2 additional Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bath. You will enjoy a Front Porch, Rear Patio with built-in bar and Jenn-Air Grill (propane needed) and a Fenced Yard. This property is close proximity to Westport Golf Club and within walking distance to Lake Norman! Tenant is responsible for all utilities, garbage pickup and lawn maintenance. Irrigation system is located at the front and rear of the home and tenant will be responsible for maintenance and winterization if it is used. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 35-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. Available one week from an approved application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7767 Red Robin Trail have any available units?
7767 Red Robin Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westport, NC.
What amenities does 7767 Red Robin Trail have?
Some of 7767 Red Robin Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7767 Red Robin Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7767 Red Robin Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7767 Red Robin Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 7767 Red Robin Trail is pet friendly.
Does 7767 Red Robin Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7767 Red Robin Trail offers parking.
Does 7767 Red Robin Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7767 Red Robin Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7767 Red Robin Trail have a pool?
No, 7767 Red Robin Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7767 Red Robin Trail have accessible units?
No, 7767 Red Robin Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7767 Red Robin Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7767 Red Robin Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 7767 Red Robin Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 7767 Red Robin Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Westport Apartments with BalconiesWestport Apartments with Parking
Westport Apartments with PoolsWestport Dog Friendly Apartments
Westport Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NC
Cornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Statesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College