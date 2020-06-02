7532 Fairway Ville Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage stainless steel gym tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage tennis court

Like new home 3 bedroom 3 bath home for rent in Westport - Like new home 3 bedroom 3 bath home for rent in Westport. Awesome floorplan with Master Bedroom and 2nd bedroom on main floor. Open Concept kitchen and living areas. The 3rd bedroom/bonus room is above garage with full bath and walk in attic-perfect for storage. Two car attached garage. Beautiful countertops, stainless appliances include fridge. W/D hook up. Walk to The Club at Westport (membership not included) tennis, swimming, gym and social amenities. Covered front porch and a side patio. No pets. $50 application fee per adult. Credit/Criminal Background Check are a part of the application process.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5799071)