All apartments in Westport
Find more places like 7532 Fairway Ville Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westport, NC
/
7532 Fairway Ville Circle
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

7532 Fairway Ville Circle

7532 Fairway Villa Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7532 Fairway Villa Cir, Westport, NC 28037

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
gym
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
tennis court
Like new home 3 bedroom 3 bath home for rent in Westport - Like new home 3 bedroom 3 bath home for rent in Westport. Awesome floorplan with Master Bedroom and 2nd bedroom on main floor. Open Concept kitchen and living areas. The 3rd bedroom/bonus room is above garage with full bath and walk in attic-perfect for storage. Two car attached garage. Beautiful countertops, stainless appliances include fridge. W/D hook up. Walk to The Club at Westport (membership not included) tennis, swimming, gym and social amenities. Covered front porch and a side patio. No pets. $50 application fee per adult. Credit/Criminal Background Check are a part of the application process.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5799071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7532 Fairway Ville Circle have any available units?
7532 Fairway Ville Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westport, NC.
What amenities does 7532 Fairway Ville Circle have?
Some of 7532 Fairway Ville Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7532 Fairway Ville Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7532 Fairway Ville Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7532 Fairway Ville Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7532 Fairway Ville Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westport.
Does 7532 Fairway Ville Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7532 Fairway Ville Circle offers parking.
Does 7532 Fairway Ville Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7532 Fairway Ville Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7532 Fairway Ville Circle have a pool?
No, 7532 Fairway Ville Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7532 Fairway Ville Circle have accessible units?
No, 7532 Fairway Ville Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7532 Fairway Ville Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 7532 Fairway Ville Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7532 Fairway Ville Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7532 Fairway Ville Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Westport Apartments with BalconyWestport Apartments with Parking
Westport Apartments with PoolWestport Dog Friendly Apartments
Westport Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCDenver, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCKannapolis, NCNewton, NCLincolnton, NCBelmont, NC
Ranlo, NCHarrisburg, NCCherryville, NCPineville, NCClover, SCStallings, NCTega Cay, SCWeddington, NCShelby, NCMonroe, NCLocust, NCLenoir, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College