7279 Adirondack Drive

Available 10/01/19 Covington at Lake Norman - Property Id: 46081



This beautiful home is only 3 years old and has a covered porch perfect for morning coffee! Upgraded plumbing and trim package throughout the house, carriage style garage door, designer interior paint & trim, iron rail & pickets, and upgraded flooring. Premier kitchen includes upgraded birch cabinets, recessed lighting, granite countertops with ceramic tile backsplash and stainless appliances! Gorgeous kitchen with open concept first floor, great for entertaining! Beautiful master suite. Huge bonus room! Pool and playground is a short walk from this beautiful home. Highly desirable, family environment. Easily accessible to Route 73 and Route 16 for an easy commute to Uptown. No smoking. Small dog under 10 lbs. cats ok

