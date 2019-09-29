All apartments in Westport
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

7279 Adirondack Drive

7279 Adirondack Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7279 Adirondack Dr, Westport, NC 28037

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 10/01/19 Covington at Lake Norman - Property Id: 46081

This beautiful home is only 3 years old and has a covered porch perfect for morning coffee! Upgraded plumbing and trim package throughout the house, carriage style garage door, designer interior paint & trim, iron rail & pickets, and upgraded flooring. Premier kitchen includes upgraded birch cabinets, recessed lighting, granite countertops with ceramic tile backsplash and stainless appliances! Gorgeous kitchen with open concept first floor, great for entertaining! Beautiful master suite. Huge bonus room! Pool and playground is a short walk from this beautiful home. Highly desirable, family environment. Easily accessible to Route 73 and Route 16 for an easy commute to Uptown. No smoking. Small dog under 10 lbs. cats ok
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/46081p
Property Id 46081

(RLNE5127670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7279 Adirondack Drive have any available units?
7279 Adirondack Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westport, NC.
What amenities does 7279 Adirondack Drive have?
Some of 7279 Adirondack Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7279 Adirondack Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7279 Adirondack Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7279 Adirondack Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7279 Adirondack Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7279 Adirondack Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7279 Adirondack Drive offers parking.
Does 7279 Adirondack Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7279 Adirondack Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7279 Adirondack Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7279 Adirondack Drive has a pool.
Does 7279 Adirondack Drive have accessible units?
No, 7279 Adirondack Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7279 Adirondack Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7279 Adirondack Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7279 Adirondack Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7279 Adirondack Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
