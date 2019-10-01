4257 Legacy Drive

Amenities
Spacious Open Floorplan with Hardwood Floors, Grand Great Room with Gas Fireplace. Kitchen has a Center Island Perfect for Entertaining. Granite Counter Tops and SS Appliances. Refrigerator to be included. Dining Area with Wains Coating, Breakfast Area with Views of a wooded green space behind the home. All one level and low maintenance yard. Pictures do not show installed blinds and ceiling fans in all rooms. Enjoy a wonderful community with streetlights, sidewalks, and community pool. Only minutes away from Lake Norman and Hwy 16 for a short commute to Charlotte or I-40.