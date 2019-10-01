All apartments in Westport
Westport, NC
4257 Legacy Drive
Last updated October 1 2019 at 3:15 PM

4257 Legacy Drive

4257 Legacy Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4257 Legacy Dr, Westport, NC 28037

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Spacious Open Floorplan with Hardwood Floors, Grand Great Room with Gas Fireplace. Kitchen has a Center Island Perfect for Entertaining. Granite Counter Tops and SS Appliances. Refrigerator to be included. Dining Area with Wains Coating, Breakfast Area with Views of a wooded green space behind the home. All one level and low maintenance yard. Pictures do not show installed blinds and ceiling fans in all rooms. Enjoy a wonderful community with streetlights, sidewalks, and community pool. Only minutes away from Lake Norman and Hwy 16 for a short commute to Charlotte or I-40.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

