4257 Legacy Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Spacious Open Floorplan with Hardwood Floors, Grand Great Room with Gas Fireplace. Kitchen has a Center Island Perfect for Entertaining. Granite Counter Tops and SS Appliances. Refrigerator to be included. Dining Area with Wains Coating, Breakfast Area with Views of a wooded green space behind the home. All one level and low maintenance yard. Pictures do not show installed blinds and ceiling fans in all rooms. Enjoy a wonderful community with streetlights, sidewalks, and community pool. Only minutes away from Lake Norman and Hwy 16 for a short commute to Charlotte or I-40.