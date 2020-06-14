Apartment List
41 Apartments for rent in Wendell, NC with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Wendell renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of...

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
150 Blakeford Drive
150 Blakeford Drive, Wendell, NC
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,150
3126 sqft
This gorgeous home is sure to impress! Features include hardwood and tile flooring, upgraded lighting fixtures, a formal dining room, a first-floor study/office/formal living room, a butler's pantry with walk-in food storage, a mud room with
Results within 5 miles of Wendell
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:41am
21 Units Available
Berkshire Park
1201 Aragon Dr, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1317 sqft
Located in the quiet town of Knightdale, NC, near I-540. Close to schools and shopping centers of downtown area. Community amenities include a spacious fitness center and a 23-seat theater. Units with private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
12 Units Available
Greystone at Widewaters
1001 Greystone Rd, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$964
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1224 sqft
Spacious, with open floor plans. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and modern kitchens. Easy access to I-540 and minutes to shopping. Including Target, Best Buy and Lowes Foods.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Cottages at Knightdale Station
1100 Cannonball Run, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,120
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience a unique and complete living experience in the up and coming town of Knightdale. The Cottages at Knightdale Station is a brand new apartment community offering modern finishes and stunning designs throughout.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Laurens Way
2310 W Cameo Ln, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1100 sqft
Newly renovated homes with private balconies, state-of-the-art kitchens and private entrances in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to a fitness room, coffee bar and swimming pool, among other amenities. Close to I-540.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverwood
1 Unit Available
101 Sloan Dr
101 Sloan Drive, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1850 sqft
101 Sloan Dr Available 08/08/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in Riverwood! - After a long day out, nothings sweeter than coming home to the classic Player floorplan.
Results within 10 miles of Wendell
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
5401 North
9 Units Available
Hudson 5401
7760 Midtown Market Avenue Bldg C, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1084 sqft
Welcome to Hudson 5401 Apartments, located between I-540 and Highway 401 in Raleigh’s fastest growing neighborhood, 5401 North.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Mission Capital Crossing
4722 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$909
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1477 sqft
Perfect location close to Research Triangle Park and plenty of shops and restaurants. Apartment and town homes with full-size washer/dryers, fireplaces and gourmet kitchens. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Central on the Green Apartment Homes
2904 Calvary Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$981
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
1072 sqft
Recently remodeled community less than 3 miles from I-440 and I-540. Green community with a dog park and pet-friendly design. Apartments have a patio or balcony, updated appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
4612 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$847
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1410 sqft
Updated apartments in tree-lined community. One-bedroom garden-style apartments and two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to community pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
View At Legacy Oaks
1150 Baxter Ln, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$963
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1401 sqft
This pet-friendly community is located in a park-like setting near the area's best shopping and parks. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, game pavilion and lush courtyards. Spacious interiors with new fixtures.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
34 Units Available
The Reserve at White Oak
1100 Deer Harbor Dr, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,048
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,262
1295 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Clayton
7 Units Available
Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments
20 Pine Hall Dr, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to extrordinary living at The Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartment Homes, a brand new apartment community in Clayton, NC.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
28 Units Available
Level at 401
5721 Goodstone Drive, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$905
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1235 sqft
Level at 401 in Raleigh, NC offers modern, updated units in the most happening area of Raleigh. Level at 401 is pet-friendly and in walking distance to dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Sunnybrook Pointe Apartments
3301 Sungrove Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The all-new Sunnybrook Pointe takes Raleigh apartment living to the next level. Enjoy affordable apartment living with exceptional amenities – swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse with residents’ kitchen, outdoor grills and gazebos.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Little Creek
4 Units Available
Amelia Station
1001 Amelia Station Way, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,009
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature a resort-style pool, a grilling pavilion and a poolside entertainment area. Pet-friendly, with a fitness center. Minutes from I-40 with easy access to Raleigh.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Municipal Park
24 Units Available
Stallings Mill
47 Stallings Mill Loop, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1431 sqft
Brand New Apartment Homes in Clayton, NC! Come live the Difference at Stallings Mill, Claytons’ newest Luxury Apartment Community.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Neuse
4 Units Available
The Arbors at East Village
56 Bent Branch Loop, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short drive from Raleigh, these spacious homes feature oversized closets, private balconies, and vaulted ceilings. Residents enjoy access to a modern business center, a fully equipped gym, and a pool, among other amenities.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Hedingham
1 Unit Available
2248 Turtle Point Drive
2248 Turtle Point Drive, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
974 sqft
Available NOW! Like NEW End-Unit townhouse located in Hedingham Golf Course Community! Newly painted, all new appliances, new gorgeous luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout & more! Athletic center, clubhouse, multiple pools and more! Residents

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4328 Bartholomew Circle
4328 Bartholomew Circle, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1465 sqft
4328 Bartholomew Circle Available 08/17/20 Large Home in North Raleigh! Community Amenities! - 3BR, 2BA house in beautiful Hedingham. POOL, FITNESS CENTER AND GOLF COURSE INCLUDED IN RENT! Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Clayton
1 Unit Available
70 Orange Blossom Ct
70 Orange Blossom Ct, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1887 sqft
Scenic Suburb & Running Trail, 15 min From Raleigh - Property Id: 289781 Be apart of the community of welcoming neighbors. Enjoy an evening at the private access pool or get some exercise at the outdoor sports complex just up the hill.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Neuse
1 Unit Available
155 Oakdale Ave.
155 Oakdale Avenue, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1395 sqft
155 Oakdale Ave. - 155 Oakdale Ave.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Neuse
1 Unit Available
104 Singletary Ct.
104 Singletary Ct, Johnston County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2642 sqft
104 Singletary Ct. Available 06/15/20 BRAND NEW 5 BEDROOM, 3 1/2 BATH HOME FOR RENT! - Don't miss this beautiful Irwin floor plan! Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash & stainless steel appliances.

1 of 22

Last updated June 7 at 07:18am
5401 North
1 Unit Available
5501 Wallace Martin Way
5501 Wallace Martin Way, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2037 sqft
Brand New townhome ready for immediate move. END UNIT with lots of upgrades.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Wendell, NC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Wendell renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

